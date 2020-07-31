Mayoral candidates spend big as primary approaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With just days before the mayoral primary on Aug. 4, the three candidates have raised a combined $31,845 and spent a combined $29,662, according to campaign finance documents.

Of the three candidates, Councilmember Charlie Odegaard’s campaign has raised the most money -- although a substantial portion of that has been donated by Odegaard himself.

Odegaard began the year with about $500, but that soon began to increase as he raised $10,995 before July. Of that, just over $5,000 has been donated by Odegaard. He continued to raise money, bringing in an additional $2,560 since the beginning of July with $1,485 of that again coming out of Odegaard’s own pocket.

With all that money coming into his campaign, just as much is heading out the door. The campaign has spent just over $13,282 since the beginning of the election cycle.

Candidate Paul Deasy’s campaign appears to have raised the second-highest amount, and unlike the other opponents, his campaign began the year with a completely empty war chest.