Mayor encourages residents to conserve during annual water challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans joined mayors across the country last week and challenged residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city.

Part of the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, residents are asked to take part in a series of informative and easy-to-use pledges online.

Residents are encouraged to pledge online at mywaterpledge.com.

Flagstaff’s location in a high desert means it is crucial for residents to practice mindful water-use throughout their daily activities and beyond, according to the city.

This year’s challenge includes a component of hands-on action through the Volunteer Water Project portal at https://wylandfoundation.ecochallenge.org/users/join. Residents can log their actions to save water and other natural resources in the portal and earn points for Flagstaff in the challenge.

The city of Flagstaff’s Water Conservation Program is providing digital resources to support these actions through social media and other digital means during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any residents interested in a free high-efficiency showerhead or faucet aerator may request one by emailing SaveWater@flagstaffaz.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0