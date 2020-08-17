You have permission to edit this article.
Mayor encourages residents to conserve during annual water challenge
The Prize Goes to Colorado

A small crowd gathered in front of Flagstaff City Hall Tuesday at lunchtime for a raffle drawing for a Toyota Prius hybrid car as part of the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, which ran during April. Flagstaff won the challenge for cities in the population bracket of 30,000 to 99,999 people. The names of people who took a pledge to conserve water were entered in the raffle to win a Prius. The winning ticket pulled by Mayor Coral Evans went to a resident in Colorado.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans joined mayors across the country last week and challenged residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city.

Part of the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, residents are asked to take part in a series of informative and easy-to-use pledges online.

Residents are encouraged to pledge online at mywaterpledge.com.

Flagstaff’s location in a high desert means it is crucial for residents to practice mindful water-use throughout their daily activities and beyond, according to the city.

This year’s challenge includes a component of hands-on action through the Volunteer Water Project portal at https://wylandfoundation.ecochallenge.org/users/join. Residents can log their actions to save water and other natural resources in the portal and earn points for Flagstaff in the challenge.

The city of Flagstaff’s Water Conservation Program is providing digital resources to support these actions through social media and other digital means during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any residents interested in a free high-efficiency showerhead or faucet aerator may request one by emailing SaveWater@flagstaffaz.gov.

