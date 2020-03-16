Mayor closes Flagstaff bars, gyms, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues in response to coronavirus

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in northern Arizona, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans announced on Monday night the closure of all bars, breweries and entertainment venues including cinemas. The rules take effect Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and are set to last until April 1.
Restaurateurs were also banned from serving food indoors, instead serving only for pick-up.
To accommodate customers who are picking up food from restaurants, the city's ParkFlag system is temporarily suspended.
All kinds of gyms, fitness and yoga studios and recreational facilities were also closed. That includes bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks and bingo halls.
The announcement came a day after the city declared a state of emergency and schools were closed until at least March 27 across Arizona.
As of now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County, but experts have asked people across the country to avoid leaving their homes if possible as to not spread the disease.
Several kinds of businesses to remain open are grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and vendors located within the Flagstaff Airport. Food banks, shelters and group homes were also unaffected.
From the city's proclamation:
All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages. Businesses that typically offer food and beverages for on-premises consumption are instead encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service. If a business chooses to offer this type of “to-go” service, members of the public may remain on its premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders.
The proclamation also closes the following:
• Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
• Theaters, cinemas, and indoor and outdoor performance venues.
• Libraries and museums.
• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and other similar facilities.
• Bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:
• Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption;
• Pharmacies and drug stores;
• Food banks and food pantries;
• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities; and
• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.
• Vendors and consessionaries located within the Flagstaff Pullium Airport.