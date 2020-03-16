Mayor closes Flagstaff bars, gyms, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues in response to coronavirus

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in northern Arizona, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans announced on Monday night the closure of all bars, breweries and entertainment venues including cinemas. The rules take effect Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. and are set to last until April 1.

Restaurateurs were also banned from serving food indoors, instead serving only for pick-up.

To accommodate customers who are picking up food from restaurants, the city's ParkFlag system is temporarily suspended.

All kinds of gyms, fitness and yoga studios and recreational facilities were also closed. That includes bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks and bingo halls.

The announcement came a day after the city declared a state of emergency and schools were closed until at least March 27 across Arizona.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County, but experts have asked people across the country to avoid leaving their homes if possible as to not spread the disease.