Masking the shortage: Flagstaff residents sew masks for coronavirus pandemic

“I think it gives us a sense of purpose in a time when things are really out of control. We certainly don’t know who’s going to receive these masks, but we wish them health and blessing, the same as we do with Days for Girls,” Wetzel said. “Days for Girls is not alone in this effort. We know we’ve got seamstresses all over the city and we’re just trying to be the point people to disseminate information, get people to sewing machines and have lots and lots of masks coming in.”

The pattern suggested by Days for Girls is relatively simple — made of just two pieces of fabric and two pieces of elastic.

“For anybody who can sew in a relatively straight line, it shouldn’t be a challenge,” Wetzel said. “We’re not looking for museum-quality pieces. We want to get people covered.”

Completing a mask takes about 15 minutes to complete, though, and with all of Flagstaff’s craft stores now out of elastic, these sewers will soon have to begin switching to more complicated fabric ties and other solutions.

Seamstress Katie Preston, owner of Skunk Mountain Sewing, has already created 65 masks and is working with the Flagstaff Fire Department to determine a place where local mask-makers can safely drop off their creations for these first responders.