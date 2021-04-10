Mary Jane for the masses: Marijuana dispensaries bustling in Flagstaff after opening for adult use

Across Arizona, dispensaries have been getting licensed and opening for recreational customers since Proposition 207 was puff, puff, passed. Now, Flagstaff dispensaries are feeling out the changes as they welcome adults 21 years old and older through their doors.

Carrie Clark, dispensary manager at High Mountain Health in Flagstaff, said business has definitely been busier than usual, and sees the crowds as an opportunity to amplify the dispensary’s mission of improving people’s quality of life through cannabis. She explained that uncertainty -- such as the changes faced by dispensaries as they open their doors for recreational use -- offers opportunities to identify strengths as well as discover areas for improvement. At High Mountain Health, Clark said, the change has brought about the opportunity to assess the business and streamline processes.

With new recreational customers, Clark said, opening for adult use offers a chance for High Mountain Health to grow, but also allows the dispensary to extend its reach further into the community.

“I believe the opportunity to spread the healing message of cannabis with a much larger High Mountain Health family is the sweetest reward of this time,” Clark said.