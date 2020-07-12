Marriage in a time of a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down much of the planet and has upended the daily lives of billions of people all around the globe has not stopped love and the act of couples coming together to bond themselves in marriage.
While countless weddings have been delayed each afternoon, couples are still standing together in front of judges at the Coconino County Superior Courthouse in Flagstaff to make solemn vows and sign wedding licenses.
Courthouse weddings are usually conducted at the end of the business day in the judge's courtrooms, but since the COVID-19 pandemic forced social distancing practices, weddings are now taking part on the courthouse lawn. Another change is that the judges conducting the weddings are wearing face masks, and that witnesses and guests are required to stand in groups at a social distance from the judge, bride and groom.
On Earth Day, Alice Diaz and Stacy Aguilar stood in the rich, late spring sun, with Judge Howard Grodman wearing his robes and a face mask adorned with chili peppers. The only other people present were their two witnesses standing 15 feet away.
“We feel that the earth is taking a break from people because of the pandemic, so it was really special for me to get married on Earth Day,” Diaz said.
“We can’t have friends and family here, so we are doing this for ourselves. Next year we will have a big ceremony with everyone," Diaz added.
For Judge Howard Grodman there have been some changes to the ritual of courthouse weddings.
“It’s always great to end the workday officiating a wedding or two; it's very sweet. With a mask you lose a bit of connection with the couple. They don't see my facial expression or emotions, so there's a loss of connection.” he said.
“Now there's a declaration by the mayor that where social distancing is impossible masks are required. We are moving towards everyone wearing masks. It started with just the judges wearing masks.” Grodman added.
Each couple getting married practices their own version of social distancing and an afternoon walk past the courthouse lawn can act as a microcosm of how the country is responding to the pandemic. For Diaz and Aguilar, they limited their wedding to five people, including the judge, which is the bare minimum needed for a legal wedding in Arizona.
For Christina Lee and Joshua Neihardt, who were blending two families, a different approach was taken. Their family members and friends stood in groupings, each an individual bubble, spaced with social distancing from each other. The courthouse lawn provided ample space for a group to gather and yet still practice distancing efforts.
For Miranda Lee and Elvin Saganitso, who traveled from Cameron on the western edge of the Navajo Nation, most of the family and especially the elders were wearing masks.
Judge Grodman estimated that he marries an average of four couples a week, 52 weeks a year, and has been doing so for the past nine and a half years. Doing some quick math in his head, he said that he has joined almost 2,000 couples in matrimony. During that time there have been memorable ceremonies, but it’s hard to imagine that many will top the summer of 2020 as love plays out during a time of COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.