Marriage in a time of a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down much of the planet and has upended the daily lives of billions of people all around the globe has not stopped love and the act of couples coming together to bond themselves in marriage.

While countless weddings have been delayed each afternoon, couples are still standing together in front of judges at the Coconino County Superior Courthouse in Flagstaff to make solemn vows and sign wedding licenses.

Courthouse weddings are usually conducted at the end of the business day in the judge's courtrooms, but since the COVID-19 pandemic forced social distancing practices, weddings are now taking part on the courthouse lawn. Another change is that the judges conducting the weddings are wearing face masks, and that witnesses and guests are required to stand in groups at a social distance from the judge, bride and groom.

On Earth Day, Alice Diaz and Stacy Aguilar stood in the rich, late spring sun, with Judge Howard Grodman wearing his robes and a face mask adorned with chili peppers. The only other people present were their two witnesses standing 15 feet away.

“We feel that the earth is taking a break from people because of the pandemic, so it was really special for me to get married on Earth Day,” Diaz said.