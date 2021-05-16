Marks of distinction: Flagstaff indigenous activist, educator wins JFK Profile in Courage Award

Cluttered and cramped, yet spacious in its welcoming spirit, Darrell Marks’ office at Flagstaff High School says much about the man and the causes and beliefs he holds dear.
Everywhere are signs and slogans, photographs and illustrations, mementos and sacred objects.
Some are typical of what is found in any school academic advisor and counselor's space, such inspirational nuggets as “The secret to getting ahead is getting started.” Some are more whimsical, such as Cookie Monster and Pikachu stickers. Some are personal, such as photos of recent graduates Marks has mentored, pictures that line the shelf above his desk.
And some are overtly political, detailing the concerns Marks — community organizer, Native American rights activist and Indigenous Academic Advisor at FHS who, next week, will be honored nationally with a JFK Profile in Courage Award — has long espoused. “Save Oak Flat,” one sign reads. “Not Your Mascot,” reads another.
But the centerpiece, which actually hangs in the upper-right quadrant of the office but still looms large, is a poster that serves as something of a credo, an ethical mission statement, for both Marks and everyone else at FHS, smaller versions adorning almost every classroom. It shows a series of circles flanked at the farthest reaches by the four sacred Navajo peaks each representing pillars — community, connection, commitment, communication — all leading to the center circle, a profile of an eagle with the words “resiliency” and “self-empowerment” at its core.
“That’s it, right there,” he said softly but emphatically, leaning forward, elbows on knees. “That image, that’s Navajo philosophy and way of life. It’s all based off the four sacred mountains, including this one here.”
Marks, a boyish and earnest 43, turned his head and motioned with his arms to the north, in the direction of the San Francisco Peaks, the sacred mountain the Navajo for generations has called Dook'o'oosłííd.
“You see within that all understanding — physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, foundational,” he said, voice rising. “We have a responsibility as traditional people to this mountain. If we follow these principles, not only will we be more accountable to ourselves as teachers and students and administrators, but we’re being better humans. If we’re empowering ourselves, we have more to give back.”
That, at its essence, is Marks’ motivation for the work he does -- which over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic has included coordinating food, water, firewood, masks and other essentials not just to his fellow Navajo people but to members of all tribes in Coconino County and beyond. Too, he has tended to the needs of FHS students, setting up internet hot spots for remote learning on tribal lands, listening to their stories of loved ones lost to the pandemic and, during the election season, advocating for voting rights.
Marks, a single father of two teenage sons, has accomplished all this while dealing with the personal grief of losing several family members to COVID- — a niece, cousin, brother-in-law, aunt, uncle and his sons’ mom's uncle. He also lost his grand-niece to suicide, and his younger brother, Terrance, to heart failure, in the past year.
He has transformed sorrow into action, because, really, what was the alternative? Giving and helping, organizing and advocating, is all Marks knows. It is his default response in times tranquil or roiling.
“We take care of each other,” he said of Navajo people. “In times of need, if I’m the one giving so much, the hope is that when I fall somebody helps me up so we can all keep walking together.”
Make Kindness Normal
#I Can Help
Please Maintain 6 Ft Distance
— Signs in Marks’ office
When the pandemic first hit, when school abruptly shut down, when life utterly changed in a moment’s notice, when isolation and dislocation led to a kind of societal stasis, Marks and his sons, Makaius, 19, and Makairyn, 17, were at a loss. What to do? How to help?
They were holed up, like everyone else, at home, fielding phone calls from students and friends, in Flagstaff and on the reservation, reaching out to loved ones and friends, absorbing the tragic news of deaths, dealing with all this, yet uncertain of a way forward, sustain emotional paralysis utterly foreign to a family for which service and action is second nature.
“We lost our rhythm of constantly doing work, like we did before the pandemic,” said Makaius, who attends Northern Arizona University. “We knew we weren’t able to do anything about (relatives) passing away. That was a hard fact to accept, hard for us to work through our grief. When we came to the point where we understood what we had to do, it was hard to get back at it because there was so much need for help.
“My father had to find himself in a new space and learn and adapt. It was amazing to start helping people again. It gave us purpose.”
Marks looked back at those first days of lockdown and cringed at the memory.
“It was very scary, trying to figure out what we could do,” he said. “I didn’t have this office to work out of. This office has multiple chairs because I’m always pulling students in here. At one time, we had 28 students in this space, working on scholarships, on homework or just needing to talk or something to eat. This is where (the indigenous students) come, but we couldn’t access it anymore. We had to find ways to make connections.”
His phone and email became lifelines, early on. From 7 a.m., when he logged on, to midnight, when he finally went to bed, Marks became a one-man crisis support line for students and families scattered on the reservation and beyond to Utah and New Mexico.
“They’d say, ‘Mr. Marks, I don’t know what’s happening,’” he recalled. “They’d say, ‘Mr. Marks, I have no connectivity for school. I’m feeling this weight on me, Mr. Marks. I’m scared.’ Some students said their parents had the electricity turned off because they’d lost their jobs. For others, it was a matter of having enough either for food or internet (service), not both.”
Stuck at home, Marks started doing what he could to help his people, physically and emotionally. He quelled his own rising panic and concern to aid others.
“I remember saying to my sons or friends, ‘Can you get me the phone number for this person because they aren’t responding to email?'" he said. "I asked, 'Do you know who this person on social media is? Can you tell them to call me?’ I was telling my sons, ‘Can you call your friends to get this friend’s phone number to get ahold of that person who we hear needs help right now.’”
Soon, Marks realized he needed to be on the ground, in person, on the reservation and the satellite towns encircling it. That it meant risking his own health — albeit masked and socially distanced — to bring needed supplies to people never weakened Marks’ resolve. He knew that he, too, could get sick like so many of his relatives, but he had to act.
So he ventured out to Kayenta and Window Rock, Leupp and Tuba City, Chinle and his hometown on Tonalea, meeting with students and families, setting up internet hot spots at chapter houses or grocery stores, encouraging students to keep up with school work, to keep moving forward toward graduation, to not lose hope.
Along the way, he met with families and learned of their struggles, and what they needed. He segued from his school advisor role to that of community organizer and spearheaded food drives, passed out no fewer than 45,000 KN-95 masks, gave away water and firewood and common toiletries that people usually bought on a once-a-month trip to grocery stores in Flagstaff but could not now do.
He joined forces with Hopi activist Somana Tootsie to start the nonprofit, 4th World Foundation, seeking donations for distribution throughout Coconino County and beyond. Soon, masks, thermometers, food and water, diapers for babies and elders, poured in. Tootsie herself was grieving the loss of several family members to COVID-19, but she and Marks worked through their grief by helping others.
“We both decided as long as we’re both able, we have to do this,” Tootsie said. “There were times I remember Darrell being fresh off of having to deal with a lot of the burial stuff for his family, and he still kept going.
“All through this he also was still fielding calls from the school, his students, his former students. Like us, they were losing people, too, and they needed someone to talk to going through this horrible time. He took the time to talk through it with people even during his own (grief). I’ve never seen him turn down a call and say, ‘I don’t have time for you.’”
Marks doesn’t consider himself altruistic or at all exceptional. It’s just what Navajos do.
“The model for Western society is, you do for you so that you can be successful,” Marks said. “There’s no sense of community or belonging it that. When I go back home, my grandma would say, ‘Níla,’ which means you do yourself for others, not for Darrell. You do it collectively.”
Last June, during the height of the pandemic on the reservation, which coincided with high school graduation, Marks approached Flagstaff High principal Tony Cullen. Marks had been helping indigenous students do the work to graduate through difficult obstacles, and now he wanted to make graduation special for the students in isolation.
“We knew we had X-amount of kids on the reservation that were seniors that weren’t going to be recognized with a simple (yard) sign like all the kids in town,” Cullen said. “Darrell comes in and said, ‘Tony, here’s what I think. These kids need to be recognized. They’ve put in the work. How can we get the signs to them?’ I said, ‘Well, we could put them in the mail.’ He said, ‘Nah, can’t we do better than that?’ He pushed me. So I said, ‘Well, I’m a pilot. I have a plane. Let’s fly (the yard signs) out there to them.”
Cullen said he gained greater appreciation for Marks after watching him interact with people of the reservation, after seeing the respect Marks commanded.
“The coolest part of the whole trip for me was Darrell’s knowledge of his culture,” Cullen said. “We were flying across and he’d say, ‘See that ridge right there?’ He starts telling me this cultural stories of giants turned to rocks. ‘See that rock there? That’s Toe Rock.’ It looked just like five toes coming out of the earth. Just listening to him draws you in to the culture and helps you understand what’s going on.”
Don’t Just Walk in Beauty, Protect It
Be a Good Ancestor
Native Americans Discovered Columbus
— Signs in Marks’ office
Marks likes to talk with his hands. He can get animated, gesticulating and emoting. He will often lean in to make a point, and when the subject is politics and the role he plays as a progressive activist, he can get particularly revved up.
“All of these different things about me,” he said, a sweeping arm gesture doing a 360-degree turn of his office, “it might seem like, well, politics is over there and community organizing over here and education here. No! It’s all the same thing. Just like this office, it all mixes together. It’s all of a whole.”
Marks has a degree in Applied Indigenous Studies from NAU and received the Cal Seciwa Award as Outstanding Native American Student his senior year. He started off as an education major, hoping to be a teacher, but found “I was basically being taught the Western boarding school mentality, erasing culture, and I just couldn’t do that. I found a home (in Indigenous Studies). I saw how tribes were making lives better by celebrating who they are.”
He learned, too, how to advocate for his people. As part of the multi-tribe organization Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff, Marks has played a major role in getting the Flagstaff City Council to institute Indigenous Peoples Day in lieu of Columbus Day. He spent years traveling to advocate for expending voting rights and has lent his support on environmental issues such as uranium mining near the Grand Canyon and the opposition to mining at Oak Flat.
But perhaps his most passionate work has been a literal uphill battle to, in his words, return the sacred mountain to the Native people. He and other members of ICF have long lobbied lawmakers about stopping development by the Snowbowl, the ski resort that used recycled waste water for snowmaking, a practice deemed a desecration of holy tribal land.
Attempts to stop development have failed, but Marks and other advocates push on. Twice in March, Marks and other ICF representatives met with Congressman Tom O’Halleran to discuss federal act to protect the Peaks, which is forest service land.
“I personally feel that O'Halleran is capable of doing more and communicating more on the matter,” Marks said. “There are ways to work together ... making change that is responsible, appropriate to the indigenous voters who voted for him to represent them. And that is what he needs to do -- be that representative voice and not ignore those indigenous voices by not assisting in generating something that is tangible, viable and appropriate to the respect and regard that this mountain and this community needs.”
The Snowbowl issue is deeply personal to Marks, not just because of the carving of the mountainside for slopes and the use of reclaimed wastewater to make snow. He also fears the ski resort drew visitors during the pandemic who were lax in social distancing and mask-wearing, leading to a spread in Flagstaff cases.
“I look to that mountain as a grandparent,” he said. “That’s my church. That’s where I go to pray. Where do I go in this time of so many people being lost, of so many challenges and this uncertainty, where do I go? I go to the mountain. I go home. I see that mountain in pain and being uncertain about its future. The work we’re doing is not just for Native American communities. It’s for all humans. And it’s about respecting tradition.”
Hewing to his tradition, Marks wears Navajo dress as an expression of his spirit and faith. His long black hair is tied in the traditional bun called a tsiiyéeł. On his left wrist is a ketoh, a silver and leather bow guard, on his feet moccasins. He wears beads in lieu of a tie.
Marks recalled that, when he ran unsuccessfully for the Navajo tribal delegate spot in 2014, he returned to Tonalea for a meeting wearing a tie and dress shoes.
“My elders looked at me and were like, ‘Who are you?’” Marks said, laughing. “They were like, ‘If you want to be successful in life, period, don’t show up like this. You need to be true to yourself.’ I try to pass that along to my sons, who have chosen (traditional dress), too.”
Bring Back the Matriarchy
The present is theirs, the future, for which I really worked, is mine
— Signs in Marks’ office
The screen-saver image on Marks’ desktop monitor is a depiction of the Hero Twins. It’s a Navajo legend about humans overcoming challenges and slaying on the journey home.
“The Hero Twins,” Marks said, “those (represent) my sons. They are unique in their ways, but they are paired. The Hero Twins vanquished giants, and we wanted our sons to grow up with that responsibility in mind.”
The root of Makaius and Makairyn’s names, in Navajo culture, is a tree, an expansive oak rare in the arid Southwest. But there was an oak near the backyard of the boys’ mother’s home in Bitter Springs and, explained Marks, “we wanted our sons to be deeply rooted like that tree. We wanted them to resilient and strong. And we wanted them to give, because that tree has big branches and they reach up high.”
Marks and the boys’ mother have not been a couple for a long time, and Marks has custody.
“I'm a parent, first,” he said, flatly, and he takes his responsibilities as a father seriously.
That’s partly because Marks, himself, grew up without his father present.
“He doesn’t talk (of his growing up) and about his hardships,” Makaius said of his father. “He struggled a lot financially and that affected our childhood, but that helped us see that he’s a hard worker. He’d work — oh, man, I have no idea how many jobs — tirelessly when we were young.”
“But he was always there for us,” Makairyn added. “It’s nice to know he’s always there — even though he’s always working.”
Marks threw himself into his children’s education. He said that since Makairyn entered preschool to now in his senior year at FHS, he has been at school with his son. Marks said it was to help with reading and math as a parent volunteer, but Makaius knows better.
“When my brother first presented himself this way, growing his hair, he was called girl and didn’t like it and get in fights at school,” Makaius said. “My father really stepped it up showing up at school -- for both of us. It led us all the way through high school.”
Marks has been FHS's Indigenous Academic Advisor for four years, but before that he held jobs as a para-professional and substitute teachers to be close to his sons.
“When Makaius started at Flag High, I knew they wouldn’t let me in the school because I wasn’t an employee, so I got a job there, as a para-(professional). As soon as we were in school together, we noticed the struggles of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and we did something about it.”
When an opening for Indigenous Advisor arose, it was Cullen who asked Marks to apply. Cullen said he saw the positive effects Marks had on the student body as a whole. Now with students back on campus, Marks routinely stays in his office counseling students until 7 p.m., when he goes home and works on community activism.
"This will tell you about the impact Darrell makes,” Cullen said. “A phrase he uses has become part of our culture. I’ve even started using it now. If Darrell does something for you, you always want to say, ‘Hey, Darrell, thank you.’ Instead of saying, ‘You’re welcome,’ Darrell’s comeback phrase every time is ‘I appreciate you.’ And we appreciate him.”