Marks of distinction: Flagstaff indigenous activist, educator wins JFK Profile in Courage Award

“They’d say, ‘Mr. Marks, I don’t know what’s happening,’” he recalled. “They’d say, ‘Mr. Marks, I have no connectivity for school. I’m feeling this weight on me, Mr. Marks. I’m scared.’ Some students said their parents had the electricity turned off because they’d lost their jobs. For others, it was a matter of having enough either for food or internet (service), not both.”

Stuck at home, Marks started doing what he could to help his people, physically and emotionally. He quelled his own rising panic and concern to aid others.

“I remember saying to my sons or friends, ‘Can you get me the phone number for this person because they aren’t responding to email?'" he said. "I asked, 'Do you know who this person on social media is? Can you tell them to call me?’ I was telling my sons, ‘Can you call your friends to get this friend’s phone number to get ahold of that person who we hear needs help right now.’”

Soon, Marks realized he needed to be on the ground, in person, on the reservation and the satellite towns encircling it. That it meant risking his own health — albeit masked and socially distanced — to bring needed supplies to people never weakened Marks’ resolve. He knew that he, too, could get sick like so many of his relatives, but he had to act.