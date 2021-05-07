Mark Kelly promotes vaccines during Flagstaff visit this week

As part of a listening tour around the state of Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly was in Flagstaff this week.
Kelly made stops Wednesday at North Country HealthCare, the Market of Dreams and sites associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.
At the Market of Dreams, Kelly spoke with several local business owners and JB DeWitt, vice president of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association Board.
DeWitt spoke to the senator about programs offered by the Market of Dreams that assist local residents in starting small businesses and working to counter generational poverty.
And earlier in the day at the health center, Kelly spoke with North Country CEO Anne Newland and other officials about their efforts to vaccinate vulnerable communities and ways they have adapted so they can continue providing healthcare throughout the pandemic.
“It's great to visit these [Federally Qualified Health Centers] that provide such a valuable service to the community for folks,” Kelly said of the visit. "You know, a lot of folks who have a hard time covering the cost of healthcare, they provide very affordable options."
Kelly also administered the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to Shelby Cruz, an employee of North County.
"I was really nervous," Cruz said, not about getting the second dose but about the prospect of being vaccinated by Kelly.
Kelly said he now has vaccinated about 20 individuals with all three varieties of the vaccine available within the United States. And he said he believes getting more people vaccinated is the No. 1 priority.
“The vaccine is safe and it's effective, so we have to work hard to get that message out. Coconino County, I was told, 47% of people are vaccinated and that's pretty good; it would be great if we get that number up to 70%,” Kelly said. “Now, they're doing mobile vaccines. The president talked about this the other day that they're going to try to do more of that. That's right now, and I’d say more than anything else is how we get out of this crisis.”
The visit comes as Kelly was making a series of visits around the state. Throughout the week, Kelly also made stops in Prescott, Yuma and the Phoenix metro area.
Speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun, Kelly also gave a brief updates on some legislation that could impact local areas -- including the Grand Canyon Protection Act.
That bill, which Kelly co-sponsored, would prevent companies from making any new uranium mining claims around the Grand Canyon, although existing mines could continue to operate.
A version of the bill was passed through the House of Representatives earlier this year.
At the moment, passing the bill through the Senate will likely mean convincing at least 10 Republican senators to also support the bill in order to get it past the filibuster. But Kelly said he is confident they will be able to do that.
“You know, to get 60 votes takes some work, and we plan on doing the work,” Kelly said.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.