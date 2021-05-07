Mark Kelly promotes vaccines during Flagstaff visit this week

Kelly said he now has vaccinated about 20 individuals with all three varieties of the vaccine available within the United States. And he said he believes getting more people vaccinated is the No. 1 priority.

“The vaccine is safe and it's effective, so we have to work hard to get that message out. Coconino County, I was told, 47% of people are vaccinated and that's pretty good; it would be great if we get that number up to 70%,” Kelly said. “Now, they're doing mobile vaccines. The president talked about this the other day that they're going to try to do more of that. That's right now, and I’d say more than anything else is how we get out of this crisis.”

The visit comes as Kelly was making a series of visits around the state. Throughout the week, Kelly also made stops in Prescott, Yuma and the Phoenix metro area.

Speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun, Kelly also gave a brief updates on some legislation that could impact local areas -- including the Grand Canyon Protection Act.

That bill, which Kelly co-sponsored, would prevent companies from making any new uranium mining claims around the Grand Canyon, although existing mines could continue to operate.

A version of the bill was passed through the House of Representatives earlier this year.