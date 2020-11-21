Marie Peoples to leave Coconino County

“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of that team,” she said. “My background is as an epidemiologist, and working with the pandemic is such a unique offering for me that I didn’t think I would see within my lifetime. It is an epidemiologist’s dream, so I will miss it, but the team is going to do just fine.

“Coconino County has some of the most high-caliber and dedicated staff that I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I can’t overemphasize that. It truly has been my pleasure. I am so proud of the work that has been done on the teams I’ve been able to work with.”

Peoples said she hopes to be able to connect with her county counterparts when she makes the move to Webster Groves in order to maintain her ties to public health.

For the last five years, Peoples has also served as a member of the Coconino Community College District Governing Board. She participated in her last meeting Wednesday evening.

“Regardless of the community I live in, I try to get involved in education and to be an active voice,” Peoples said, referring to CCC and her work on a K-12 school board before she moved to Arizona. “It’s been my honor, really, to be an elected member of CCC and to be entrusted with being able to do that. I will greatly miss being part of that.”