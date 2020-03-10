March 11 the last day to mail early ballots before Democratic Primary
0 comments

March 11 the last day to mail early ballots before Democratic Primary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Counting Early Ballots

Jerry Diebel, left, and Robert Gonzales work together to count early mail-in ballots Monday morning at a Coconino County Elections warehouse.

 Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun

Wednesday, March 11 is the last day for Democratic voters looking to return early ballots to put them in the mail.

That was the message from the Coconino County Recorder’s office and the Secretary of State on March 10. Both offices put out statements explaining that to ensure that mail-in ballots will be counted, voters should post them by Wednesday at the latest.

State law requires that early ballots must be received by the county election department by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is March 17, 2020.

“That requirement means voters need to provide plenty of time for their ballots to be delivered to the county election department. Sending ballots back in the mail by March 11, 2020 helps ensure that happens,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

She added that if early voters do not mail early ballots back to the county election department by March 11, there are still multiple ways people can participate.

Early ballots can be returned to an authorized ballot drop-off location or voting location on or before Election Day. In-person early voting is available through March 13, 2020, and voters can also contact their county election officials to learn about options for emergency voting.

“Or voters can cast their ballot in person on Election Day,” Hobbs said.

The 2020 Presidential Preference Election is on March 17 and only the Democratic Party is participating. Voters who were registered as Democrats on or before Feb. 18, 2020 are eligible to cast a ballot in this election.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco
Local

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco

For nearly a decade, Gina Thomson and David Shafer have been working together. The owner of Nuido Embroidery, Thomson does all the embroidery work for Shafer’s own business, Flagtown Prints. But now the two friends and business partners are working on another project: a new development on South San Francisco Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News