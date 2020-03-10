March 11 the last day to mail early ballots before Democratic Primary

Wednesday, March 11 is the last day for Democratic voters looking to return early ballots to put them in the mail.

That was the message from the Coconino County Recorder’s office and the Secretary of State on March 10. Both offices put out statements explaining that to ensure that mail-in ballots will be counted, voters should post them by Wednesday at the latest.

State law requires that early ballots must be received by the county election department by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is March 17, 2020.

“That requirement means voters need to provide plenty of time for their ballots to be delivered to the county election department. Sending ballots back in the mail by March 11, 2020 helps ensure that happens,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

She added that if early voters do not mail early ballots back to the county election department by March 11, there are still multiple ways people can participate.

Early ballots can be returned to an authorized ballot drop-off location or voting location on or before Election Day. In-person early voting is available through March 13, 2020, and voters can also contact their county election officials to learn about options for emergency voting.