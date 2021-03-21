March of COVID-19: Looking back at the first week of coronavirus response in Flagstaff, a year later

A year ago this week, and before a single case of the virus had been confirmed in Coconino County, the impacts of COVID-19 became very real for thousands of Flagstaff residents.
That week, then-Mayor Coral Evans announced hundreds of businesses around the city would be temporarily closed while others would have their normal operations significantly altered.
The announcement, which was the first of its kind in response to the spread of the coronavirus in Arizona, came just a day after the city had also declared a state of emergency.
“Everything started St. Patrick's Day, at 8 o'clock. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life,” Evans told the Arizona Daily Sun Friday, masked and sitting on a bench outside city hall. “Damn, it's been a freaking year.”
But for as long as Flagstaff residents, and those around the world, have been living through the pandemic, in the early days of the crisis, events were occurring at surprising speed.
It was that February when Evans said Jamie Whelan, a member of the Flagstaff City Council at the time, approached her about COVID-19, asking her if she was following events that were occurring in New York City. At the time, little was known about the virus and even fewer thought it would reshape the life of residents for the rest of the year and beyond.
But it was only a few weeks later that the impacts of the virus on Flagstaff and the local economy would manifest.
Evans said she was contacted the weekend of March 14 by a local Colorado River rafting company, warning her that in the next week, about a thousand of their employees would be laid off.
“This is March, river rafting season is just about to kick off,” Evans remembered. “And he said, ‘It’s COVID-19, we have a 95% cancellation.’”
Suddenly concerned about what, at the moment, appeared to be primarily the economic impacts of the virus, Evans said she reached out to elected leaders including Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton.
The next day, on Sunday, March 15, the city declared a state of emergency.
By Monday, Evans said, she was on a phone call with other mayors of cities and towns from across the state, as well as Sinema. The same day, Evans began hearing from others in the community, including John Conley, owner of the Salsa Brava and Fat Olives restaurants.
Conley told Evans he would be proactively closing both establishments as a way to protect his staff and family, and hopefully prevent local spread of the coronavirus.
“We had never been through a pandemic before. If closing turned out to be a mistake, I felt we would know pretty quickly,” Conley said of his decision. He added that he thought it was best to “really just to err on the side of caution.”
Conley, who has been a leader in the local food industry for more than 30 years, said it was the most difficult point in his career. But he said he hoped the decision to close would also influence the calls being made by restaurant owners and managers across Flagstaff.
Throughout the pandemic, Conley said, he tried to continue what he saw as his role as a community leader. He would later close his restaurants again, after Gov. Doug Ducey had allowed most business to reopen, and paid for all his employees to be tested for the virus on site.
But those decisions were not always popular.
“The wheels kind of came off,” Conley said. “And unfortunately I received notes on my truck and notes on my office door saying I wasn’t doing my part to make America great again. I was told I wasn’t doing enough for my staff, even though we were supporting them throughout this.”
By the night of Monday, March 16, the tough choices faced by many business owners across Flagstaff were made for them by the city.
That night, Evans announced a proclamation stating that the following evening hundreds of businesses would temporarily close and in-person dining at restaurants would be put on hold.
That proclamation, the former mayor said, impacted her own employment, greatly diminishing her own way of making a living.
“I guess I was naive in a certain sense, because I thought, ‘Okay, we have no cases of whatever this is. But if we just totally address it now, we can kind of like tuck and roll; we can be protected. Whatever this is, it's going to go over us in a couple of weeks. We're not going to die, and then hey, we're going to be able to have our summer,’” Evans said. “Well, that was obviously very naive of me.”
More work to be done
But a year later, as the pandemic continues to pose challenges, Evans said she doesn’t look back on her actions with any regrets. Given the information they had at the time, she said it was the right call to make.
Just a day after the proclamation took effect, Coconino County also declared a state of emergency, having already allocated $1 million to respond to the virus. The amount of money the county has spent on COVID response, and for ongoing vaccination efforts, has only grown since then.
A few weeks later, the city also closed hair salons and beauty parlors. It was a move that some saw as in opposition to the governor's own executive order defining essential businesses that should remain open during the pandemic.
“It's only because we have one hell of a city attorney who sat down with me. We went through the entire governor's executive order,” Evans said. “All the people that work for the city [stepped up].”
Evans said she was impressed throughout the year as she saw staff finding ways to continue city services under difficult circumstances. She also said she saw the community respond to the challenge posed by COVID-19, even in those first few weeks.
As schools shut down, community members organized food drives and free lunches for children who normally relied on the meals that schools provide.
“I think it was just everybody in the City of Flagstaff. Yes, you had people who were not down with the program. But you had a lot of people that were like, ‘OK, we're going to do this for our community,’” Evans said. “I think the citizens of Flagstaff stepped up to it, tried to figure it out -- people even making goofy-looking masks to show their own fashion sense.”
One of those community members was Ross Altenbaugh, the director of Flagstaff Shelter Services.
Throughout the pandemic, Altenbaugh has compared the shelter's effort to increase capacity and improve services in the face of COVID-19 to building a plane in mid-air.
And the first few weeks, that was no different, as the priority became finding a way to house vulnerable unsheltered populations and allow them to socially distance.
Ross said solutions were found with community partners coming together, and help from the county.
“Luckily we found two really, really fantastic humans who owned hotel spots that were willing to open their hotels to us,” Altenbaugh said. “Not only finding space, but finding materials and food. We also located medical providers that were willing to show up. We found tests and behavioral specialists that were able to provide services. It was a wild time.”
