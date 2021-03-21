March of COVID-19: Looking back at the first week of coronavirus response in Flagstaff, a year later

“I guess I was naive in a certain sense, because I thought, ‘Okay, we have no cases of whatever this is. But if we just totally address it now, we can kind of like tuck and roll; we can be protected. Whatever this is, it's going to go over us in a couple of weeks. We're not going to die, and then hey, we're going to be able to have our summer,’” Evans said. “Well, that was obviously very naive of me.”

More work to be done

But a year later, as the pandemic continues to pose challenges, Evans said she doesn’t look back on her actions with any regrets. Given the information they had at the time, she said it was the right call to make.

Just a day after the proclamation took effect, Coconino County also declared a state of emergency, having already allocated $1 million to respond to the virus. The amount of money the county has spent on COVID response, and for ongoing vaccination efforts, has only grown since then.

A few weeks later, the city also closed hair salons and beauty parlors. It was a move that some saw as in opposition to the governor's own executive order defining essential businesses that should remain open during the pandemic.