Marble Canyon resort proposal moved forward by Coconino County Supervisors

Allan Flatt, one of the developers involved in the project, told the board that they are very focused on building a project that will be sustainable and a good addition to the community.

“The community is really important to us,” Flatt said. “Most of the employees are currently members of the Navajo Nation and other tribes. We’re really excited about this, the culture, the history, the opportunities for employment.”

Part of making the building sustainable will be preserving and retrofitting historic structures, Flatt said.

Historic buildings will be retained, while new structures will be built and designed in a way to blend them in with the environment and the historic structures.

Flatt said to avoid light pollution, the lighting they install will be in line with the county’s most restrictive lighting codes as they see the dark skies and star gazing as a big draw to the area.

They also will not provide helicopter tours or offer rentals of off-road vehicles and agreed to provide visitors with a “leave no trace” orientation program upon arrival.