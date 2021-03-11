Marble Canyon resort proposal moved forward by Coconino County Supervisors

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors cleared the way for a new development to move forward near Marble Canyon Tuesday.
The California-based Hansji Corporation and the Foster family, which has owned property in the area including the Marble Canyon Lodge and Trading Post since the 1950s, had requested a change in zoning.
The company hopes to build a Marble Canyon village resort around the buildings that already call the area home just west of Navajo Bridge and along the State Road 89A.
The project, which covers 162 acres, received unanimous support from the Board of Supervisors.
“This is the kind of proposal that really aligns with our values at Coconino County,” said Vice Chair Lena Fowler, who represents District 5, which encompasses the project area.
Currently, in addition to the trading post and motel, the area holds a gas station and convenience store, an airplane landing strip, a post office and a few residential homes, in addition to a number of historic structures.
The proposal would expand the area substantially, adding about 50 new one-story structures.
The project would include 62 motor lodge units, 92 guestroom units, 31 village units and six workforce apartments.
There might also be amenities built for tourists passing through the area, those staying at the lodge and those employees who will be living on site. The amenities potentially include restaurants and retail bakeries, laundry rooms, areas to host events such as weddings or conferences, and commercial retail spaces including areas that could host public markets.
Allan Flatt, one of the developers involved in the project, told the board that they are very focused on building a project that will be sustainable and a good addition to the community.
“The community is really important to us,” Flatt said. “Most of the employees are currently members of the Navajo Nation and other tribes. We’re really excited about this, the culture, the history, the opportunities for employment.”
Part of making the building sustainable will be preserving and retrofitting historic structures, Flatt said.
Historic buildings will be retained, while new structures will be built and designed in a way to blend them in with the environment and the historic structures.
Flatt said to avoid light pollution, the lighting they install will be in line with the county’s most restrictive lighting codes as they see the dark skies and star gazing as a big draw to the area.
They also will not provide helicopter tours or offer rentals of off-road vehicles and agreed to provide visitors with a “leave no trace” orientation program upon arrival.
A section in the development agreement also states that the developers will work with the National Park Service to ensure compatibility with the nearby park and protect its resources.
Flatt said they have been in contact with local stakeholder groups such as the National Park Service and The Peregrine Fund. The latter group works to protect raptors, including California condors that roost in the Navajo Bridge and Vermilion Cliffs, and Flatt said they hope to work with the group going forward.
“We’ve already met them, we’ve had them on the site. We think there’s an opportunity for education on condors and hopefully we can raise funds for them as well by having them involved,” Flatt said. “We're also engaged with the fishing guides, the hiking guides, the river rafting companies that work in this area. Our goal is to partner with them and have our guests have amazing experiences with locals who know this area and have been there for years.”
