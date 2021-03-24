Mapping the Arizona Snowbowl for functional and artistic use

Mastin said he normally does not like to rely solely on aerial photographs of ski areas, because there’s an inherent lack of scale and deceptive angles.

“You can get some really good images from satellite photography and topography, but the satellite imagery doesn’t give you the distinction between one tree and another,” he said. “You can’t tell if this is a coniferous or deciduous forest. That’s why I really like to get out with my camera. You want to note everything. The aspens in winter tend to go gray, the willows and oak brush get a little orangey or pinky. I do try to pick that up as much as possible.”

So the Snowbowl was challenge on that front. So ensconced is the resort that the sweeping angles he usually picks up were not an option.

“The resort did have some really nice aerial photography,” he said. “A pilot had flown over in winter and had really nice images that helped me get a good feel for the place.

“I waited until summer until there was enough snow gone to where I can actually get out and hike around. They had the scenic chairlift going. So I rode up to the catwalk and basically hiked across the upper bowl to those cliff bands, that farthest-east point, and was able to get a good view shooting across at those main runs there.”