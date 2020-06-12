Mangum Fire up to 2,238 acres amid Red Flag Warnings

The Mangum Fire on the Kaibab National Forest has grown to about 2,238 acres as of Friday morning's report.
Fire suppression efforts continue as Red Flag Warnings are in effect through most of northern Arizona for Friday and Saturday, with gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity.
The wildfire is about 9 miles southwest of Jacob Lake and 16 miles north of the boundary with the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. The fire is 2% contained, and smoke is visible from both rims of Grand Canyon National Park, Jacob Lake, Page and more, according to Inciweb.
Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place, which include no open fires including campfires, charcoal, or wood fueled flames. Gasoline or propane stoves remain allowed if operated in an area clear of vegetation. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. For further information and exemptions on the Kaibab National Forest, visit the Kaibab NF website.
Coconino County officials are encouraging individuals near the affected area to take precautions to protect themselves from health effects of wildfire smoke from the Mangum Fire. Anyone who can see, taste or smell smoke sh ould curtail outdoor activity. People with heart disease, lung disease of asthma should avoid the outdoors entirely, as should children and the elderly.
According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, Saturday's high temperature in Flagstaff will be 80 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 48 mph. Above-average temperatures and windy conditions are expected throughout northern Arizona.
