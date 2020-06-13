Mangum Fire passes 10,000 acres in windy conditions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mangum Fire was pushed north by gusting winds and blowing embers creating spot fires, according to a Saturday morning update on Inciweb.

Crews continued work to suppress the fire amid Red Flag Warning conditions on Saturday. The blaze had increased in size to 10,813 acres, up from 2,238 acres on Friday morning, and was 2% contained.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, most of northern Arizona was subjected to windy conditions on Saturday, with winds in the 25-30 mph range gusting as high as 45 mph in some parts. The forecast calls for warm temperatures and slightly less wind through next week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed Highway 89A from approximately Marble Canyon to Fredonia and Highway 67 to the Grand Canyon for public safety. The U.S. Forest Service additionally has enacted a closure of the entire fire area. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place -- which prohibit open fires, smoking and target shooting.

Authorities started evacuations Friday night in the Jacob Lake area due to the Mangum Fire, according to a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.