Man fires weapon during attempted burglary on Milton Road

The Flagstaff Police Department responded to a call of an attempted armed robbery and report of someone shooting a firearm on Milton Road Thursday night.

Flagstaff police met the female victim who said that, while walking down 1900 block of South Milton Road near the AutoZone, she was contacted by a man driving a red sedan. Police are looking for the man who allegedly attempted to rob the woman and shot at her with a gun. The suspect is believed to be a Native American man driving a red Toyota Prius.

The man reportedly slowed down on Milton Road to speak with the woman. He rolled the passenger window down and leaned toward her to speak, the woman said.

The victim said she initially believed the suspect was pointing his finger at her.

"Give me your purse or I'll shoot you," the man reportedly said.

The victim told police she walked away from the driver while the suspect continued to point at her. The victim then heard a gun shot from the vehicle, and ran to a nearby business.

The vehicle sped away, and the victim was uninjured.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, the Flagstaff police ask people to contact the Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (928) 774-1414, or people may contact Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 and provide your information anonymously.

