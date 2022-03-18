Man dies after being struck by car in East Flagstaff

A man is dead after he was struck by a car in East Flagstaff late Thursday, police said.

Riley Belone, 45, of Flagstaff was hit while crossing East Route 66 from the south sidewalk just east of the North Park Drive intersection shortly after 11 p.m., according to Lt. Charles Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department.

Investigators determined that the driver of the car was headed east in the lane closest to the curb on Route 66 when they took "evasive action to avoid an obstruction in the roadway," Hernandez said.

That "obstruction" was Belone, who officials said was in the road when he was hit.

"The driver involved in the crash reported changing lanes to the left lane and was unable to avoid striking Mr. Belone as he was in the left lane," Hernandez said in a media release Friday.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash and cooperated with investigators. The collision remained under investigation Friday as police worked to determine whether speed or any other factors may have contributed to the crash.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

