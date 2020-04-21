Man arrested at Luke Air Force Base for death of Mennonite woman found near Sunset Crater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities arrested a man at Luke Air Force Base in central Phoenix Tuesday morning for the death of Sasha Krause, a woman whose body was found near Sunset Crater in February.

Mark Gooch, of Glendale, Arizona who lives at Luke Air Force Base, was arrested for homicide by Coconino County Sheriff's Office and San Juan County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials allege Gooch traveled from Luke Air Force Base to Farmington, New Mexico when Krause was first reported missing in January. Authorities believe Gooch was near Sunset Crater National Monument when her body was eventually found on the side of the road.

Krause was first reported missing when she was last seen leaving her home in the Lamp & Light community near the Farmington Mennonite Church on Jan. 18. A man setting up camp near Sunset Crater reported Krause's unidentified body to monument officials in the area off of Forest Road 545 in February. The Sheriff's Office had not released any other information about the investigation until Tuesday.

Sunset Crater is approximately 20 miles northeast of Flagstaff on Highway 89 and a few miles from the Wupatki National Monument -- and more than 250 miles from Krause's home.