Making minutes count: Flagstaff Police Officer trains civilians on active shooter response

Across the country, it takes an average of three minutes for police to respond to a call involving an active shooter, and those three minutes (in a best-case scenario) are what Flagstaff Police Department Officer Pat Condon is concerned about.

He’s been teaching the general public active-shooter response for almost a decade, and he says demand for citizen training has never been higher.

“One school shooting, one active shooter is too many,” Condon said.

When mass shootings or attacks happen anywhere in the country, people might get scared. Condon said that even though Flagstaff has never experienced one of these kinds of crimes, preparedness can still be powerful.

“I try to empower people to get away from the fear,” Condon said. “These are still critical events; it’s still scary. I try to make people understand that there’s things we can do that can absolutely raise our odds of survival in these events.”

When Condon goes to libraries, offices and schools to teach people survival strategies, he tells them to do three things: avoid, deny and defend.

Avoidance is about getting out of range of an attacker, often finding an exit. In teaching this step, Condon said, he talks to people about something he calls “mental scripting.”

He’s talking about planning -- thinking through the space you work in, or spaces you visit, and mapping the possibilities of an emergency.

A baseball coach, Condon explains mental scripting in sports terms.

“If we think about something 10 times before we do it, then naturally we’re going to be better at it,” he said. “I’m a shortstop. I’ve got a guy on first base. How many strikes does the hitter have? I’m thinking, 'OK, I’ve got one out. There’s a force at second. If I boggle the ball I can still get the guy at one.' When the baseball is hit to me, I’m going to react much better than if I’m out there by the outfield fence picking flowers.”

Condon brings more than his experience as an athlete to his work as a trainer. He has spent a good portion of his career conducting undercover surveillance operations.

In his role as a professional people watcher, he said, “Humans are creatures of habit. Everybody kind of tends to do what everybody else is doing -- unfortunately, in good situations and in bad situations. If I can teach a couple of civilians to be ‘leaders,’ a lot of other people will follow. A lot of other people might survive.”

Sometimes finding an exit isn’t possible. In those cases, Condon wants people to “deny” an attacker access to them.

“We can see in events that merely locking doors can make our odds of survival go up a lot. If you can’t go into my space, then your odds of trying to hurt me, and me becoming a victim, have gone way down,” he said.

The last tactic is defense or fighting back.

“The goal of these suspects is attempted mass murder,” Condon explained. “We have to be prepared to defend ourselves. This really is a fight for life.”

“Avoid, deny, defend” is the new iteration of “Run, hide, fight,” a three-step response that was taught in years past. The principles haven’t changed much, even if the language is a little bit clearer. Police training has adapted much more over time, informed by recent active shooter incidents.

“We have to look at things that cops have done good, things that cops have done bad,” Condon said. “Across the entire country, moving forward, we have to look at past events. That can be tough, because obviously there’s death that comes in this line of work.”

Officers tried different protocols in the past. They’d wait for backup to enter a building, establish a perimeter, deploy different SWAT techniques. Now, local law enforcement are planning a more aggressive approach.

“We teach that if you’re the first officer on scene, we need you to get inside the building and stop the killing,” Condon said. “We need you to go directly to the threat. Because the killing is not going to stop and the dying is not going to stop until we address it.”

He said confronting the reality of facing a shooter alone is a serious experience. It's something that requires officers to take a hard look at their career, and decide if they want to put their lives on the line.

Condon was participating at Coconino Community College in an interagency active-shooter response training with law enforcement officers from all over the state just a few days before a man walked into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire.

During that training, officers were put under intense pressure. Fake paint-filled bullets were fired, people were screaming, loud music was playing and role-players were running through the hallways on campus to create a sense of chaos.

“There’s a lot to be said about stress response ... understanding our body and the things we’re going to feel. If I live my life 60 to 80 beats per minute and I never get an accelerated heart rate, I can guarantee you from my own experiences of being shot at ... whether you want to or not, you’re going to spike. That’s one of the things -- that we’re just thinking about it,” he said.

Police training is about more than coping with chaos and thinking clearly under pressure. The Coconino Community College event was an opportunity to lay important groundwork for multi-agency cooperation. By training together, peace officers who wear different badges can more effectively respond to major events like a mass shooting.

Back on the civilian side of things, Condon wants to make sure there’s every opportunity for training, too. He’ll be teaching a nearly three-hour course at the upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy. If attending that event isn’t possible, he wants people to reach out to the public information office to get signed up.

“If I go my whole career and I’ve taught this to thousands of people and it helps? I hope nobody is ever involved in one of these incidents, especially knowing people that have been .. but if one person that I was able to teach out of all those years, is able to survive or make their odds of survival go up, I feel like I’ve done my job," he said.