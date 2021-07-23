Making her move: Flagstaff's Angela Parra to represent Arizona in national chess tournament

She is soft-spoken, so much so that listeners sometimes need to lean in to catch what’s she’s saying. She occasionally hides behind a curtain of dark hair, her brown eyes averted and her smile tentative.
Know this about Angela Parra, though: Get her behind a chess board and she transforms into an aggressive, bold and decisive player, a confident 16-year-old not to be taken lightly.
Her opponents must be aware by now. Parra, a junior at Coconino High School, has long been one of Flagstaff’s top youth chess champions and, later this month, she will represent Arizona in the 2021 National Girls Ruth Haring Tournament of Chess Champions in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
In late May, Parra finished a runner-up to the state girls youth champion, and when the top player declined her spot in the nationals, Parra was asked if she wanted to fill in. She did not need long to give an answer -- even less time than she usually takes to execute a chess move when an opponent makes a strategic error.
That’s the thing about Parra. Though quiet and unassuming, she knows what she wants and goes after it. Sometimes, though, she can be a little too asserting, too impulsive, at the board. Chess, after all, is a deliberative undertaking, and Parra’s coach, Bill Cheney, said she is still learning to coolly and calculatedly assess her options.
“Angela is very consistent and dedicated, really sharp, too,” Cheney said. “She’s able to see a problem on the board and know what to do.”
“Yeah,” Parra said, cutting in, “when I take my time.”
“Right,” Cheney added, smiling at his student. “When she slows down.”
“Sometimes, I rush too much,” Parra elaborated, “and after a move, I see there was a better move, like, I should’ve done. I should’ve gone slower.”
Rushing may be one of the few flaws in Parra’s game, and it’s something that Cheney says comes with time and maturity. The two have been playing chess, working out “problems” on the board and tactics both offensive and defensive for nearly half of Parra’s life -- back when Parra was a second-grader at Killip Elementary School and faculty member Cheney started a chess club.
She was an active kid, back then, always moving and seeking new experiences. She joined the chess club, she said, because “I had nothing to do after school” and didn’t want to spend all afternoon vegging out in front of the TV set.
And it turned out that Parra took to the game immediately. Her competitive streak showed, and she started winning matches among classmates and throughout Flagstaff and northern Arizona. She beat boys and girls. She beat kids older and more experienced.
“Chess is male-dominated,” Cheney said, “and boys are like, ‘I lost to a girl?’ But if it’s Angela, they know that it makes sense because she’s that good.”
The girl’s got game, no doubt.
What Parra and Cheney have been practicing in the weeks leading up to the nationals is being less impulsive, working at contemplating each move before laying a hand on a bishop or knight. Chess matches usually last between two and three hours, but in New Jersey at the tournament the competition will be even more of an endurance test.
Parra will compete in one match the first day, play two rounds both on the second and third days and another round on the concluding day. That’s about 18 hours of chess in a 72-hour span, a mighty test of concentration and strategizing.
“You’ve got to maintain focus if you want to be able to win,” she said. “And, oh, no, I did not have focus when I was younger. I was always moving around, looking at what other people were doing.”
Cheney is trying to get Parra to tamp down her impulsivity and be more deliberate.
“We all have a tendency to get in there and move quickly,” Cheney said. “I have to tell myself that, too. Slow down and take your time. She does really well when she does that.
“On the board, she’s very aggressive. We probably have to work on her defense a little bit. But being aggressive is how she wins. If she’s playing someone who didn’t see something coming, she knows how to take the advantage and make it her win.”
Case in point: Recently, Parra beat a boy whose U.S. Chess Federation rating was nearly 700 points higher. Rather than being intimidated, she bided her time and waited for her opponent to make a questionable move. Then, she pounced.
“He made a mistake with his queen,” Parra said, shrugging.
“Right,” Cheney added, “and you don’t want to make a mistake against Angela, because she’ll jump all over you.”
“Once I saw that mistake, I knew I could take advantage of it,” Parra responded. “A few more moves, and checkmate.”
Life is not all chess for Parra. In fact, during the pandemic, she hardly played at all but is ramping back up in preparation for the nationals. Another of her outside interests is karate, a sport with many of the same principles as chess, such as how to defend and when to attack (though karate, of course, is more physically demanding).
Her younger sisters, Jasmine, 13, and Pauline, 8, also play chess, but it’s not as if that’s all they do. In fact, Parra likes to hang out at the rec center and shoot hoops or play table hockey with her friends.
Strangely, none have challenged her to a chess match.