Making her move: Flagstaff's Angela Parra to represent Arizona in national chess tournament

“Chess is male-dominated,” Cheney said, “and boys are like, ‘I lost to a girl?’ But if it’s Angela, they know that it makes sense because she’s that good.”

The girl’s got game, no doubt.

What Parra and Cheney have been practicing in the weeks leading up to the nationals is being less impulsive, working at contemplating each move before laying a hand on a bishop or knight. Chess matches usually last between two and three hours, but in New Jersey at the tournament the competition will be even more of an endurance test.

Parra will compete in one match the first day, play two rounds both on the second and third days and another round on the concluding day. That’s about 18 hours of chess in a 72-hour span, a mighty test of concentration and strategizing.

“You’ve got to maintain focus if you want to be able to win,” she said. “And, oh, no, I did not have focus when I was younger. I was always moving around, looking at what other people were doing.”

Cheney is trying to get Parra to tamp down her impulsivity and be more deliberate.

“We all have a tendency to get in there and move quickly,” Cheney said. “I have to tell myself that, too. Slow down and take your time. She does really well when she does that.