Making an imprint on Africa: Flagstaffian casts wildlife tracks to help endangered species

Hardest to find, though, are good elephant prints.

“The tricky part with elephants is not finding the tracks; you can find them easily,” he said. “It’s that they have all of these wrinkles in their feet, but you have to get a track with enough definition to get the wrinkles. Otherwise, you just have a big silicone pancake.”

He held up an elephant print the size of a hubcap and ran his fingers across the fine lines and wrinkles that gave the print its distinctiveness.

Winkler downplayed the danger involved in tracking prints and casting them. Elephants can be a little uncooperative, but nothing like cape buffalo, which apparently have anger management issues.

Sometimes, such as when tracking the prints of a leopard, he himself will be tracked by the object of his attention. That can be a little unnerving.

“I used to go out in the mornings to look for leopard tracks because they’re most active during the night and you can sometimes get fresh tracks in the morning,” he said. “I’d pick up a trail usually on the road where you have really fine sandy soil, but you can’t cast it. So I’d track the leopard for an hour or two (in the bush) to where it went near the water or in clay-based soil. Better prints.