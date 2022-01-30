Makeover in the mountains: Ski Lift Lodge becomes Basecamp at Snowbowl following renovations

Basecamp at Snowbowl, once known as Ski Lift Lodge, has gotten a facelift. While it’s been around for decades, the set of small cabins just 15 minutes from Arizona Snowbowl has recently been completely rebranded.

Andrew Potter, manager of Basecamp, joined the team in April of 2021 when it had just begun going through changes. When it came to sprucing the place up, Potter thought about the types of amenities people would want to come home to after a long day of skiing or snowboarding.

“So when I’m out doing whatever outdoor activity and I get done with my day, what do I want?” Potter said. “I want to shower, I want a comfortable bed to sleep in, I want a hot meal and I want some cold beer. That’s what we’ve got. We kind of built it around that experience. It’s really a basecamp for the resort itself.”

The entirety of Basecamp has been re-done for the rebrand, including the addition of new furniture, new paint and renovated rooms. Potter said the place had good bones, 26 rooms and a sturdy structure, so it was easy to turn it into something Snowbowl is proud of.

“We picked it up and dusted it off, rebranded it and fixed it, and put it back into service as something else,” Potter said. “And it’s been really well received. Some people have been coming here for 30 years now and say ‘Oh my god, this is a completely different place.’ It’s cool.”

When it comes to the history behind the lodge, Potter said the stories are endless. According to him, the cabins were left over from the 1931 film, “Painted Desert” with Clark Gable. One of the cabins is still named after Gable. The lodge had at one point been an equestrian camp, and at another point was used as housing for river rafters. Later it became a hotel, then a motel, and is now lodging for the ski resort.

The renovation didn’t stop with the rooms. Also given a new lease on life is the Basecamp Restaurant, which offers daily dinner specials like Fish Fry Friday and Taco Tuesday and has live music every Saturday. The restaurant also has a full bar for guests to enjoy.

As far as prices go, Potter said he wanted to be sure the restaurant was affordable for guests and anyone else in town who might want to stop by.

“I want people to be able to bring their families here,” Potter said. “I want it to be a place where you can take your kids and get something to eat without breaking the bank. Things are expensive right now, so we’re trying to make it affordable for everyone.”

Basecamp is offering a “Ski FREE” promotion starting February 1. The promotion includes two free lift tickets to use at Arizona Snowbowl when guests book a stay at Basecamp between Sundays and Thursdays. To learn more, visit https://www.snowbowl.ski/ski-free-with-basecamp-at-snowbowl/

