Make a Difference Day 2021 volunteers to help residents impacted by Museum fire flooding

Members of the public are invited to join the City of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Section for this year's Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 16. This year, participants will have the opportunity to assist residents affected by flooding resulting from the Museum Fire in 2019.

Volunteers will be assigned to work crews to remove flood debris from properties. Accordingly, volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, sun protection, long pants, and gloves and bring a refillable water bottle, as well as a rake or shovel if they have them.

Volunteers will meet at the Coconino County Health and Human Services Building at 2625 N. King St. (the road behind Cal Ranch) at the north end of the parking lot. Registration and orientation will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the event will end around 2:30 p.m., or when the work is done. The registration table will be open for the duration of the event. From the King Street location, volunteers will be deployed to different sites throughout the affected area. Water, snacks and lunch will be provided.

Please pre-register online at www.uwna.volunteerhub.com. This will help work crew leads to determine how many sites they can manage on the day of the event.

For more information about Make a Difference Day, please contact Marissa Molloy, Administrative Assistance with the City of Flagstaff at (928) 213-2152 or Marissa.Molloy@flagstaffaz.gov and/ or the United Way at (928) 773-9813.

