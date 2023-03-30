Residents throughout Coconino County are paying the price of weathering an aggressive winter — sometimes quite literally.

Outside of the city, not all community roads are considered "county maintained," despite providing ingress and egress to subdivisions and neighborhoods.

After an onslaught of snow, rain and melting precipitation, many of those technically private roads have been rendered impassable at great cost to citizens.

Paula Emberty has lived in her Doney Park home since 1999. Her house is situated on a road that is not part of Coconino County’s maintenance inventory. It is in an area that experienced significant flooding after the Pipeline Fire, a place where runoff from Government Tank causes additional damage to the road.

Emberty has flood insurance, but it can only be applied to her property and home, not to road maintenance.

On a recent drive home from school, Emberty’s teenage daughter hit a large pothole, puncturing her car’s oil pan and leaving a black trail on the dirt road and gravel drive.

“She got in the driveway and said, ‘Mom, I think I did something to my car. There’s oil dumping out of it.’ I said, ‘Are you sure it’s not just water?’ I went out and looked, and that’s that. Because there’s no oil, it can’t be driven,” Emberty said.

She called a tow company and found in short order that the very conditions that had led to the accident were a barrier to service. A tow truck would not be able to make it up her road to retrieve the disabled car.

That same week, Emberty needed to have her septic system serviced. The heavy vehicles needed for that task also couldn’t make it up the road. Neither could garbage delivery trucks or mail carriers.

“I received a mail delivery on Jan. 4, then they stopped delivering after that. They tried. I watched the mail truck get stuck on three different days and offered to tow them out. They can’t have residents tow them out for liability purposes. So they have to wait for a tow truck driver to come down the road,” she said.

Left with no other options, she paid to have cinders hauled in to fill in the potholes and make it possible for her family to get the services they rely on.

Emberty is not alone in her situation.

According to Christopher Tressler, Coconino County Public Works director and county engineer, the roads department has received several calls from areas that propane trucks “couldn’t traverse.” The trouble was that those calls came from residents living off of private roads.

People end up living down private roads because developers are responsible for creating both the initial road layout and its infrastructure. After that, the developer can form a homeowners association (HOA) to maintain the road or pass off the responsibility to the new property owners.

“I think there’s a grey area. Some people see on plats [maps] the language that, ‘This road is dedicated to the public.’ That doesn’t necessarily mean that the county has accepted it to the county inventory for the county to maintain,” Tressler explained.

Theoretically, a road that connects to county-maintained thoroughfares can be added to the county inventory. The process is technical, expensive, and requires the input and approval of most of the people who live on a private road.

In order to add a private road permanently to the county’s maintenance inventory, neighbors must first come together and submit a petition to the county clerk of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors' policy requires 70% of property owners in the proposed road maintenance district to be on board and sign the petition.

The property values on the private road are then assessed, and that assessment is established as a lien against the homeowner’s property. An individual property owner in a district might pay the amount due in full when it’s assessed, or finance the cost over a 10-year period. The amount a property owner owes could be based on the amount of property they have running parallel to the road, per acre, or per lot.

In petitioning, neighbors agree to pay the assessed fee to get the road up to county standards — which includes paving dirt or gravel tracks. Once the road reaches county standards, it can be folded into the county maintenance inventory permanently, if the final product is approved by the Board of Supervisors.

“[Special districts] have to be approved by the county, they have to be agreed to by the majority of residents in an area. So you have to jump through the county’s political hoops without support from the county,” Emberty said. “There are four [special road improvement districts] listed on their website. That’s how appealing their process is to residents. There are four.”

Generally, if the total cost of the improvement is greater than one-third of the value of the homeowners’ property, an improvement district is not a viable option.

“Probably for a lot of folks who call and ask, a maintenance district is a much more viable option,” said Marc Della Rocca, the community relations manager for Coconino County Public Works.

Unlike a road improvement district, a maintenance district isn’t designed to eventually be handed off to the county.

A maintenance district, according to the Coconino County Public Works website, will "provide a mechanism for county residents to make improvements to their roadway, guarantee a minimum level of maintenance on their road (without the expense of building the roads to county improvement standards) and establish full financial participation among neighbors.”

Once a maintenance district is formed, each property owner is financially committed to the project. Despite coming with a potentially smaller price tag than an improvement district, maintenance districts still require the majority of neighbors on a given road to buy in.

Emberty said organizing neighbors and convincing them to pay an assessed fee has proved difficult. The people who live on her road don’t necessarily agree on what should be done. That leaves her to foot the bill for improvements on her own — if she wants them to happen at all.

“I started attending county meetings in 2000, requesting from county supervisors that they put provisions in place to help residents address road maintenance long before the fires, long before flooding was an issue. They have maintained their stance that they won’t,” Emberty said.

From the Public Works perspective, Tressler and Della Rocca say there’s only so much they’re legally allowed to do. They can help create a path into private property for first responders in an emergency, but that’s about where their capacity ends.

“With respect to private property, there’s a gift clause that says the government can’t gift money or support directly to people on their private property,” Tressler said. “All of the county resources that I know about, funding resources and revenues are related to public infrastructure. We’re really limited by what we can do on private property. If it’s a public road and it’s within the county inventory then we definitely can work on it.”

A taxing situation

According to Tressler, maintaining roads in the county’s inventory has proved to be a challenging task on its own. For one thing, the county’s funding and manpower are limited.

“Sometimes we hear people say, ‘I pay taxes and I would like to see the benefit of paying taxes.’ Within most counties and cities, the road departments don’t receive property tax dollars," he said. "Those property tax dollars are spent on public safety, public service, schools, health and human services. Public Works and the streets departments are funded by gas taxes.”

The Arizona gas tax, 18.1 cents a gallon, has not been raised since the 1990s. To fill in the gaps, Coconino County has levied a sales tax, which Tressler said makes some difference.

“I’m really grateful that we have the local road maintenance sales tax that’s augmented revenues to help update and maintain our infrastructure,” Tressler said. “We’re stretching our pennies as much as we can. It can be frustrating at times, but we’re always looking at alternatives to do things better with cost savings.”

Staffing at Public Works is down between 30 and 35%, Tressler said, leaving the county leaning on contractors for snow removal, pothole repair and general maintenance.

“Here we are, in the last week of March. I would say our crews have basically been in a heightened level of response or deployment going back to Christmas,” Della Rocca said. "We’re talking about 100 days of this, without very much of a break. Of course this has been a historic winter in so many ways."

Between contracted labor and Public Works team members, Tressler said, they’ve been able to spread out tasks and get as much as possible done.

Still, he said this winter has been a stark reminder of what it means to live in the more rural parts of the county — whether roads are county maintained or not.

“People have chosen to live in rural parts of Coconino County. You should somewhat expect that the level of service is not going to be the same as if you lived in a city and you are accessing your property or traversing from your house to the grocery store on all paved roads,” Tressler said.

When the roads are the county’s responsibility to service, they are assigned priority levels.

Tressler’s department measures the average daily traffic (ADT) on county roadways to decide where to plow first and where to work on repaving or grading.

When extreme weather events cause major disruptions to county infrastructure that might pose a risk to public safety, those areas are moved to the top of the list.

This season has brought historic washouts and extreme freeze-thaw cycles to the region, leaving some roads in shambles.

“We haven’t had to close any roads right now as it relates to potholing and degrading,” Tressler said. “Some of the places where water is crossing the road, we have closed roads and they’ll remain closed until the water dries up and quits flowing across it.”

Garland Praire Road has been subject to one such closure, Tressler said. It was the heart of a repair effort on Tuesday.

“In some places, we’re seeing debris flows or quasi-mudslides that have impacted the roadway,” he said.

Just last week, Slayton Ranch Road failed after its two 24-inch culverts were overrun by water rushing through the Rio de Flag.

“By Saturday evening or Sunday morning, the Rio de Flag quit flowing. It gave us an opportunity to see some extreme runoff conditions and gave us insight into how some of our infrastructure is performing,” Tressler said. “We’re assessing some of the water crossings on Rio de Flag and how those need to be improved. I think the freeze-thaw cycles within our area are some of the most extreme.”

He said the exact reason why Slayton Ranch Road collapsed beneath a school bus Friday is difficult to determine because much of the evidence “washed downstream.”

Tressler said this winter has exposed the weaknesses of infrastructure, such as the culverts on Slayton Ranch Road, and offers engineers an opportunity to make upgrades.

“It helps inform some of the weak areas that we might not have previously known about. When a lot of the areas in the county were developed, they were developed to varying degrees of standard,” Tressler said. “The drainage culverts at Slayton Ranch Road? We want to replace with infrastructure that can pass a 50-year rainfall event. We’re running the analysis to understand what that is. We’re definitely wanting to put larger culverts in, create headwalls and put more robust infrastructure back to provide a higher level of service so that it’s able to withstand being inundated without being compromised.”

He called the road failure “catastrophic” and said his department hopes to build more resilient infrastructure, at least on county-maintained roads, based on their observations from this winter.