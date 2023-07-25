The front entry plaza at the downtown location of the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library (300 W. Aspen Ave.) has reopened to the public.

The project involved the installation of new gently sloping sidewalks and parking that meet and exceed accessibility standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Beautification elements and sculptures by artist Maria Salenger of Jones Studio trail alongside the walkways, concluding at a new public seating area near the entrance.

"This project serves an extremely important role in ensuring equitable access to our facility and its resources for all members of our community," said Richard Tutwiler, deputy library director for City Services. "Eliminating barriers to information access and services is a paramount goal for the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and the City of Flagstaff, and we're excited to see library patrons be able to utilize and appreciate our new services and public space."

The design of the entrance was provided by The WLB Group. Construction was completed by Scholz Contracting. The project was partially funded through Bed, Board and Beverage tax funds.

For related questions, please contact Tutwiler at rtutwiler@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.