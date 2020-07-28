Mail-in ballots must be posted by July 29, County Elections Office advises

Voters should post their ballots by Wednesday if they want their vote to be counted in the election on August 4.
That’s according to the Coconino County Elections Office which is reminding early voters that ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday, July 29 to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.
The elections office has also set up several ballot drop off sites where early ballots can be cast prior to Election Day. For a list of Early Voting Sites or the locations of the ballot-drop boxes visit the Coconino County Elections website at www.coconino.az.gov/elections.
On Election Day, early voters may drop off their voted early ballots at any Coconino County polling place or vote center between 6 am and 7 pm local time. Early ballots for other counties should be mailed and not dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers on Election Day.
Early voters need to remember to sign the outside of the return ballot envelope or their ballots will not be counted. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own early ballot and to sign the early ballot return envelope. The Elections Office must have the early voter’s signature on the return envelope to verify the ballot was voted by the early voter and not someone else.
If a voter missed getting a mail-in ballot, they may vote early in person at one of the early voting sites. The deadline to vote early in person is Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. Several early voting sites are not open on Fridays, so check the list of early voting sites on the Elections Office webpage
For more information or questions you should call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.