Mail-in ballots must be posted by July 29, County Elections Office advises

Voters should post their ballots by Wednesday if they want their vote to be counted in the election on August 4.

That’s according to the Coconino County Elections Office which is reminding early voters that ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday, July 29 to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.

The elections office has also set up several ballot drop off sites where early ballots can be cast prior to Election Day. For a list of Early Voting Sites or the locations of the ballot-drop boxes visit the Coconino County Elections website at www.coconino.az.gov/elections.

On Election Day, early voters may drop off their voted early ballots at any Coconino County polling place or vote center between 6 am and 7 pm local time. Early ballots for other counties should be mailed and not dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers on Election Day.