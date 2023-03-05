In Flagstaff, the old slogan that not rain nor snow nor dark of night will keep the U.S. postal carrier from completing their rounds is just that — a slogan.

In actuality, the challenges of winter weather in the northern Arizona high country have proved sufficient to stay the course of many mail deliveries in the region.

Mail delays have become a point of concern for a large group of customers who depend on mail service for business, health and personal affairs. While the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) points the finger at bad weather, staffing shortages and even COVID-19, some frustrated customers suggest that the unreliability of mail service in their area borders on neglect.

Officially, it’s a customer’s responsibility to keep their mailboxes accessible through bad weather, said USPS Arizona media contact Rod Spurgeon.

In the winter time, that means removing snow accumulation.

“The United States Postal Service will make every reasonable attempt deliver where we can safely access mailboxes,” Spurgeon said. “If access is not safe, mailboxes are blocked or streets are impassable, postal carriers must consider safety and accessibility first. They are instructed to refrain from delivering to locations they deem too hazardous.”

He added that customers should “Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.”

But amid record snowfall such as that which has characterized Flagstaff’s current winter, clearing enough snow to allow for the approach of a mail truck can be unrealistic.

That’s the case on East Bennett Drive off of Lake Mary Road. This area is affectionately known to its residents as “the North Pole of Flagstaff.” There, ample shade from the surrounding ponderosa forest keeps the area a few degrees cooler and preserves the snowpack. When snow has melted off across the rest of the city, it lingers on East Bennet Drive. During active winters, snow accumulation on this street can get out of control and beyond reasonable address.

For resident John Offner, his property sports a berm 7 feet tall and 14 feet wide, extending from his sidewalk into the street. His mailbox has been buried within this ice fortress for “quite some time.”

“It’s not even feasible to clear the snow to your mailbox,” Offner said. “So we just move [a mailbox] out.”

Offner’s solution is a mailbox mounted on a pole set in a 5-gallon bucket of concrete. As the snowbanks get larger and larger, he moves this secondary mailbox to where it’s easily accessible for his mail carrier. He said this strategy, or variations of it, is employed by many of his neighbors.

“I think it has become one of those these things where you move into the neighborhood and you go, ‘This is what we do,’” he said. “And we are getting our mail, surprisingly, sometimes.”

Offner also gives credit to his mail carrier, who he praised for his diligence and knowledge of the route.

“He’s our guy,” Offner said.

While Offner described the secondary mailboxes of Bennett Drive as a “community-driven” adaptation, “Mailboxes can only be moved to an alternative location with the approval of the local postmaster,” Spurgeon said.

He further explained that customers can request authorization by sending a written copy of their mailbox plans to the postmaster address. He declined to specify whether — in the emergent case of mailbox-blocking snowfall — such a request should be mailed through a customer’s inaccessible mailbox, or through their unauthorized mailbox.

What works for East Bennett Drive may not be a sufficient solution in other parts of Flagstaff, where mail delivery problems could be rooted in more than just snowbanks. For Doney Park resident Brandyjo Collins, the problems appear to be systemic. Her mail has gone undelivered for weeks at a time.

“I looked on my USPS account this morning,” Collins said, “and I have over 20 pieces of mail that’s supposedly going to be delivered.”

Collins often relies on mail to receive payment from her clients, and said she can’t understand why her mail is hung up so often. The explanations provided don’t often make sense.

“Usually it’s the weather, the weather, the weather,” she said. “Well, we’ve all cleared our driveways, our mailboxes, our roads, we’ve made sure all of that is done. We’ll see the mail delivery truck on our street. And then we get home and we check our mail — nothing. Then we look on the website and it says: ‘Unable to deliver due to road conditions or inclement weather.’”

Collins also noted that when mail does come, it often comes to the wrong addresses.

“There’s a lady that lives a block away from me,” she said. “I got her mail from like three weeks ago. So I delivered her mail to her.”

The frequency and variety of mail delivery problems Collins has experienced prompted her to file a formal complaint. In the official letter she received as a response, the USPS offered its “sincerest apologies” and stated that “Flagstaff PO is severely understaffed. Carriers and clerks have been working 10-14 hours a day, seven days a week. Current staff has been challenged by COVID and exhaustion issues. We are aggressively recruiting, hiring and training new employees.”

This was echoed by Spurgeon, who noted that staffing challenges are not unique to Flagstaff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, the increase of consumer use of ordering necessities online, and the national employment challenges have exacerbated this for many communities,” Spurgeon said.

Former USPS employee Gina Young believes that the post office staffing issues are also exacerbated by “the way they treat their employees.”

“Rural carriers work 14 hour days, usually six days a week, to deliver their assigned routes then half of another,” Young wrote in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun. “If they fall on the ice, they are written up. Flat tire, or stuck in the snow, written up. Carpal tunnel, written up.”

According to Flagstaff resident Chuck Barnes, who has also experienced sporadic mail delivery in the University Heights neighborhood, a recent trip to the post office resulted in an insightful conversation with a worker behind the counter.

“He told me that 12 carriers were out — some with broken ankles, some with broken wrists, one with a broken back,” Barnes said. “And all of that had to do with slipping on the ice.”

When asked to confirm or deny this reported string of injured carriers, Spurgeon told the Arizona Daily Sun that “we have no more employees on leave than usual during the winter months.”

The local Flagstaff postmaster did not respond to requests for clarifying comment.

If true, these injuries are evidence that Flagstaff mail carriers are working hard to live up to the slogan, Barnes said.

“They deserve our sympathy and our help as much as we can,” he said.

Hard work among local carriers is certain, said Paulie Sasiad, who is close to a Flagstaff mail carrier. But she believes they might not be getting the organizational support they need.

“Everyone without a medical condition is working 12-plus hours per day to get as much done as possible each day,” Sasiad said. “Please have patience and compassion with the carriers who are trying to do their job and get your mail. They’re doing the best they can, but they’re ultimately at the mercy of district supervisors who don’t get it.”

If hazardous work, long hours and short staffing sound like the makings of a labor issue, that’s because they are. According to John Robles, regional administrative assistant for the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) — a postal workers union — the USPS is undergoing countrywide labor crisis. He shared perspective from his post in Denver, but his description of a vicious cycle seems to apply to circumstances in Flagstaff as well.

“The cost of living is high, and it’s just hard to get people hired on and retain them,” Robles said. “Because we’re so short on manpower, when people do get hired, they get worked into the ground, and a lot of them ended up quitting.”

The NALC is well aware of the labor crisis among mail carriers and is working as a union to improve the situation.

“There’s a couple things we need to negotiate through collective bargaining,” Robles said. “Higher wages for starting employees to get them in the door. That’s one of our goals. And trying to keep the excessive hours under wraps.”

“It’s a huge circle,” he added. “We’ve been working on it for a while.”

As an organization that represents 94% of postal workers, Robles said the NALC is working closely with the USPS to change working conditions and address staffing problems.

“The management staff at headquarters of the Postal Service, they know it’s an issue,” he said. “We’re actually working together very well, right now with the Postal Service. So we’ll see what happens. We’re in negotiations right now.”

In the meantime, for Flagstaff residents experiencing delivery problems, the recommended course of action is to keep patient, clear access to your mailbox, and visit the local post office.

“If we are unable to deliver a customer’s mail, we’ll hold it safely at the post office,” Spurgeon said. “The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience customers may experience, and we remain committed to delivering to our communities daily with a dedicated focus on the safety of our employees.”