Magnum Fire on Kaibab plateau grows to 500 acres

The Mangum Fire on the Kaibab National Forest has grown to about 500 acres due to the high winds and rugged, inaccessible terrain after igniting Monday afternoon.

The fire is zero percent contained, and has generally been moving south and east toward the vicinity of Big Springs. The wildfire is about 9 miles southwest of Jacob Lake and 16 miles north of the boundary with the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. The weather forecast for today includes lighter winds, which should aid firefighters, according to Jackie Banks, spokeswoman for the Kaibab National Forest.

Fire managers plan to use retardant today along the eastern and northern flanks of the fire to limit spread. Helicopter bucket drops will be used to cool the wildfire's hottest areas in order to reduce fire intensity. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered to coordinate the wildfire suppression.

The personnel currently working on the fire has reached 130, and includes 5 airtankers, 3 helicopters, 4 hotshot crews, 8 engines, 1 water tender, 1 bulldozer, and miscellaneous fire management personnel. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area.

Smoke can be seen from the north and south rims of Grand Canyon National Park, Jacob Lake, Highway 67, Highway 89A, Fredonia, Kanab and Page.

Although there have been no closures or evacuations, temporary closures and detours on Forest Road 22 and other roads around the fire area are possible in order to allow for active firefighting operations.

