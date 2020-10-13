Magnitude 3.3 earthquake felt in Flagstaff Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported that a magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred approximately 8 miles east of Flagstaff, near Walnut Canyon, at 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 47 citizens in areas throughout Flagstaff and Kachina Village, near Grand Canyon Village and west of Winslow had reported feeling light shaking from the earthquake. No damage has been reported yet. Magnitude 3 earthquakes are considered minor and are often felt but typically only cause minor damage. An estimated 30,000 similarly sized earthquakes occur each year.