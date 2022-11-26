Made with love: Flagstaff group makes one-of-a-kind quilts for kids in foster care

There are 50 members of the Coconino Quilter’s Guild, and in the last six months they’ve made roughly 70 quilts for children entering and aging out of foster care in Arizona.

Scott Chasan, the program administrator for the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS), remembers the first time he put a quilt made by the guild into the hands of a child. He selected it from a shelf in guild member Sue Dawson’s garage. It had music notes on it, and immediately called to mind a young girl Chasan had recently met. He delivered it to her new group home, with the guild’s blessing.

“You would have thought I had brought her the winning lottery ticket,” Chasan recalled. “She wrapped it around her shoulders and ran around the group home saying, ‘Look what somebody made me!’ She was jumping up and down ... . She said, ‘Who made this?’ and I said, ‘Somebody who loves you. Somebody who cares for you. Somebody that you’re probably never going to get to meet.’”

For the Coconino Quilter’s Guild sending anonymous love in the form of a handcrafted quilt is nothing new. They’ve been around for 30 years, affectionately piecing, binding, and quilting lasting comfort into bedding and blankets for seniors, folks in hospital and new homeowners via Habitat for Humanity.

Their collaboration with DCS is brand new and extra special, according to Sue Dawson. In the six months since the partnership formed, the guild has helped children coming to DCS find a little solace in a dark moment.

“As you can imagine, DCS encounters families at some of the worst moments of their lives, so when we get involved we understand that there’s trauma that’s happening," Chasan said.

He added: "We wanted to give a child that’s removed something that they can hold on to that’s tactile, something that provides warmth and comfort. Sometimes we’re removing kids who don’t have anything like this."

When children are taken into DCS custody, they’re brought into a room like the one Dawson and Chasan sat in to tell their story. It’s got one blue wall, a TV, a somewhat stiff couch, and arm chairs in muted browns and grays and purples. It feels a little like a break room in a corporate office, as comfortable as one could reasonably expect a space to be inside a state agency -- particularly one that usually intervenes in a person’s life at a moment riddled with conflict or fear.

Attached to the receiving room is a closet lined with wire shelves. The shelves are stocked with plastic pencil cases labeled with age ranges and genders, supplied with tubes of toothpaste and other items a child might need. There’s a shelf that’s home to formula and baby food. Another, by far the most colorful, is now filled with lap-sized handmade quilts. Most have been made in Flagstaff, and all are available for children to choose.

“They can write their names on them. They can take these home with them, or they can take them to their foster care homes. It’s not like they just get to use them when they come in and give them back. It’s theirs. That seems to mean a lot to them,” Dawson said. “They can go into that room and wrap a quilt around themselves, and say, ‘Somebody cares. I’m gonna make it.'”

On the other side of the foster care experience are young people turning 18 — effectively aging out of the system. Now, because of the quilt guild, DCS is able to give them a birthday present that is entirely unique in the form of a custom twin-sized quilt for their bed that is made with love, and them in mind.

The identities of the young people who ultimately receive the guild’s quilts are protected. However, case managers at DCS do share non-identifying information with the volunteers so they can make bedspreads that are personal and individualized.

“We don’t know anything about them personally, but they are able to tell us they like blue, they like soccer, they like music and gaming. We make them special twin-sized quilts for their beds, we wrap them up in birthday packaging and we make that real special for them,” said Dawson.

The guild hasn’t made such large and tailored projects as often in the past, and that's one of the reasons why Dawson said the project really is “above and beyond.”

Rolling out the love

For one thing, twin-sized quilts are no small feat to produce. They require more skill than smaller blankets, not to mention about 12 yards of fabric.

“It is a bear of a task,” Dawson said with a laugh, “It takes huge hearts, it takes a lot of fabric, it takes a lot of time, but it is a joy for all of us to be able to know that these kids have a smile on their face. They know someone cares about them. That’s the heart of what we’ve been doing.”

The quilts themselves might be very individual, but they’re the product of a community.

“We kind of say it takes a village,” Dawson said.

Many of the finished pieces have moved through many hands. The top might be stitched together by one member. Another maker might sandwich the quilt top, batting and back, and bring them together with quilting stitches. Still, another person might finish the border -- or "binding" -- that holds the entire gift together.

Dawson told the story of one of the first twin quilts the guild made. It was for a young man who liked dark colors and wanted to be a mortician.

“We didn’t want to do things like little skeletons ... we found this pattern we called ‘Passages.’ It had symbols of life passing,” Dawson said. “It was absolutely stunning and gorgeous. So, how did we do that? We sat back and thought of the child, we saw this design and thought, 'That would be perfect.' We knew he liked darker colors, so the back was kind of gorgeous -- black fabrics were weaving through it.”

In the end, several people saw "Passages" through to completion.

“One gal made the top; I did the quilting and the finishing. I brought it to Meagan, who gave it to the case manager, who gave it to the child. We haven’t heard back yet, but that’s our reward. To walk through these doors and have people tell us they love our quilts, that these kids love our quilts,” Dawson said.

It makes sense the project is so dependent on relationships. Dawson and Chasan, for starters, are friends. Their friendship spans decades. The two offhandedly recall celebrating Dawson’s 75th birthday together in New York City, visiting Ellis Island. Their familiarity and ease were perhaps the catalysts for the DCS’ collaboration with the guild, but it isn’t the only driving force.

“I would say it’s multilayered. Sue and I have a friendship, but this can’t be dependent on our friendship,” said Chasan.

Meagan Glassy is the point person for the guild to contact. She’s the one who helps feed information to the quilters, and ultimately ensures the delivery of the finished quilts.

The way Dawson sees it, DCS is just the conduit, connecting givers with skills to recipients with needs.

“This isn’t about helping DCS, it’s about helping our community," Chasan said. "It’s about saying, my community needs a gift and a talent that I have. How does that best get used? That’s where we saw the process going. Let’s come out of our houses and let’s be a community again. Let’s connect to that community."

His friend approached him with a skill she had, a gift her guild could share. Chasan said his goal was to make sure their talents were applied thoughtfully, and that the blankets were actually needed.

“I will tell you, after working in the field for numerous years, since the 90s, I see lots of people getting excited and wanting to do something. Then it falls off,” he said.

Dawson added that while the guild has a long history of supporting community causes, this project was different because of the quilt sizes and because of the customization, and also because when she asked who wanted to take part in making one-of-a-kind quilts for kids in contact with DCS, a room full of hands shot up.

Evaluating the program’s progress is also important to her.

“What we had said was, ‘Let’s do this for a year, and see how it works. Let’s see if it works for you, let’s see if it works for us.' We’ve got some measures in place that in a year from now we’re going to look back and say, ‘Did we do what we said we would do? Did those quilts get to the kids? Did they mean something to them? How did our quilter’s feel about it?’ Then we’ll make a decision about whether to continue another year or not. I’m pretty sure we will,” said Dawson.

It’s Chasan’s hope that the quilts will last and the love that was sewn into every seam will continue to grow with time.

“Oftentimes our kids don’t have anything that’s a family heirloom, that’s been passed down to them," Chasan said. "This is designed for them, about them. They can then pass these on down the road to their kids. We don’t know that that’s going to happen, but that’s my vision for it. These kids have something. They say, ‘This is mine.' Beyond that, somebody that they don’t know loved and cared enough about them to pour in hours of time. A lot of these ladies when you look you can see the arthritis in their hands, and the love and the effort that they put in to providing something for somebody in their community and a kid they don’t know is astronomical."