Lumberjacks volleyball focused on growth as nonconference slate continues

Northern Arizona volleyball felt like it underachieved last season, ending the year with more questions than answers.

The Lumberjacks have a better idea now of what went wrong and how to improve, and doing better each time out is what coach Ken Murphy wants to see from his team as the non-conference schedule continues.

Northern Arizona finished its season-opening tournament with a 1-2 record, starting the year at home in Rolle Activity Center with the Lumberjack Classic.

“You always like to see that," Murphy said of seeing his team grow over the weekend. "One of our goals is to get better as we move through a match or through a weekend, and I thought we did a great job at that.”

Northern Arizona opened with an early Friday match against Utah State, dropping the match in four sets -- three of which were determined by three or fewer points. The team went on to lose in straight sets that night to Michigan. Despite the losses, Murphy said there were many positives he witnessed.

“I thought we passed, played defense and served really well," Murphy said Wednesday at practice. "I thought we were really good in those phases of the game and at a really high level against good teams. If you want to be good at something, that’s what you want to be good at. Now we have to learn to kill the ball a little bit better.”

The Lumberjacks only committed 11 receiving errors over the weekend and forced a total of 22. They also finished the tournament with a total of 23 blocks, averaging 2.3 per set and recording 11 in a weekend-closing win over Old Dominion in straight sets while holding the Monarchs to hitting just .042 for the match.

"I feel like that’s a strength for us right now and that it’s going to get better as the season goes on," Murphy said.

While the Lumberjacks showed a big block, it was the little things that stood out to the head coach.

“I think it’s important to us to make the coverage plays, the tip plays and just making sure that when things get crazy, we get the ball to an attacker," he said.

The attack, however, was heavy on one side of the court for Northern Arizona in its first looks at regular-season action. Senior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen carried the load and then some, totaling 159 attack attempts across the three matches. Northern Arizona's second outside, Kylie Moran, finished with the second-most attempts at 79, while middles Neche Newton and Jordan Elder combined for 82.

As the weekend went on, Lumberjacks setter Kate Hatch spread the ball around more. Jacobsen had 69 attempts against Utah State across four sets, and the right side of the court tried to terminate the ball just nine times. In the win over Old Dominion, however, opposite hitter Savannah Hasson recorded four kills on 11 attempts, and the middles combined for nine kills on 23 attempts.

“We don’t want it too much to go to her," Murphy said of Jacobsen doing the heavy lifting on offense. "We know she’ll be our leader on the offensive side, but we need to balance that out a little more as the season goes on.”

Hatch isn't just finding balance on the offense. The junior set a single-match career high in digs against Michigan, tallying 16, and she finished with three blocks against Old Dominion.

Moreover, Hatch trails only libero Millie O'Ketter in total digs on the team so far this season with 36.

“I don’t think coming here she thought that was a strong part of her game, and now I think it’s hitting her that her serve and her defense are really good," Murphy said.

With confidence growing and an understanding of how to approach success, Northern Arizona heads to the Utah Valley Invitational this weekend to face teams that also are seeking to produce better seasons.

Northern Arizona plays California, which went 7-24 last season and finished at 252nd in the RPI standings, to begin the tournament with a Friday afternoon match. The Lumberjacks then play the Utah State Wolverines, a top 100 team from last season, on Saturday and close the weekend Monday against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, who now play in the WAC after going 2-14 in 2021 in the Big Sky Conference.

And though injuries continue to plague the Lumberjacks early on, Murphy wants his team to focus their side of the court.

"We just need a little more offense, because we are playing a lot of the game at a really high level. We’re doing well in the right areas, doing the little things out there," he said.