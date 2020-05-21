Lumberjack Q-and-A with NAU women's hoops guard Jacey Bailey

Fresh off an All-Big Sky Second Team honor this past year, rising redshirt senior Jacey Bailey will enter her final year of eligibility with a chance to put her name in the program's record books.
After hitting 70 3-pointers this year, Bailey ranks inside Northern Arizona's top 10 list for 3s made with 120 in her two years on the court for the Lumberjacks. Averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds, Bailey started all 31 games for the Lumberjacks as they reached the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals and finished with a 16-15 record.
Q: Where are you right now and what does a normal day look like for you?
A: I am currently in Phoenix. On the average day I wake up, do a workout, eat some lunch and then lay by the pool. The sun really drains me, so I'll take a nap and then I try to go for a run when it's not as hot outside around 7 p.m. After that I'll make dinner and then watch a movie to end my day.
Q: What are you most looking forward to when you get back competing on the court?
A: Generally speaking, I'm excited to be back with my teammates and just be able to hang out with them both on and off the court. Basketball-wise, I'm excited to actually be able to play basketball on a real court against some good competition.
Q: What is motivating or encouraging you to push through these difficult times?
A: I have to say myself, especially during these times, I have certain goals that I want to achieve. In order to obtain them, I have to hold myself accountable when there's no one else around to do that.
Q: How did you first get into your sport?
A: I have two older brothers who played basketball, and my parents just thought it would be a good idea to also put me in the sport.
Q: If you could be a dual-sport athlete at NAU, what sport would you compete in and why?
A: I have to say soccer. I played it from pre-K until eighth grade competitively, then continued to just play for fun for my high school team up until 11th grade, and I definitely miss it.
Q: If you could pick any other NAU student-athlete to try out your sport, who would it be and why?
A: Heaven Harris. I know she played basketball when she was younger and I just want to see how she'd hold up to the college level. See if she would be as big of a stud in basketball as she is in volleyball.
Q: What is your best basketball memory ever?
A: Getting the opportunity to play for Team Canada and travel to Australia for the Commonwealth Games would definitely be my best memory.
Q: What is your major and what are your career aspirations?
A: I am double-majoring in marketing and strategic communications with an emphasis in advertising. I am still weighing my options, but I want to pursue a career in the sports industry whether it be marketing for a professional sports team or a sports agent, or something else along those lines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.