Lumberjack Q-and-A with NAU women's hoops guard Jacey Bailey

Q: What is motivating or encouraging you to push through these difficult times?

A: I have to say myself, especially during these times, I have certain goals that I want to achieve. In order to obtain them, I have to hold myself accountable when there's no one else around to do that.

Q: How did you first get into your sport?

A: I have two older brothers who played basketball, and my parents just thought it would be a good idea to also put me in the sport.

Q: If you could be a dual-sport athlete at NAU, what sport would you compete in and why?

A: I have to say soccer. I played it from pre-K until eighth grade competitively, then continued to just play for fun for my high school team up until 11th grade, and I definitely miss it.

Q: If you could pick any other NAU student-athlete to try out your sport, who would it be and why?

A: Heaven Harris. I know she played basketball when she was younger and I just want to see how she'd hold up to the college level. See if she would be as big of a stud in basketball as she is in volleyball.