Lulled by a flowing creek at Woods Canyon Trail

So habituated am I to city life that, when I first heard the whoosing along the Woods Canyon Trail south of Oak Creek Village, I figured it must be the drone of interstate traffic, or maybe Winnebagos barreling down Highway 179.
Not only was my sense of direction way off — I-17 was far to the east, 179 way to the west — but what does it say about my (lack of) mountaineering skills that I couldn’t even decipher the sound of flowing water in Dry Beaver Creek until the sight of the first set of rapids was right below me?
Little matter. Soon enough, this 10.6-mile out-and-back trail at the far southern edge of the Sedona Red Rock area soon becomes a pleasant, though at times rocky, jaunt on singletrack parallel and mostly elevated above the creek, which was running high in late February following a rain storm.
The soundtrack of rushing water makes a fine companion on this long trek with only a moderate climb (961 feet total) but plenty of natural eye candy. Unlike many of the Sedona-area trails, which feature dramatic, rutilant mesas and arches, in addition to a lot of desert scrub, Woods Canyon’s charms are more subtle but no less sublime.
Sure, there’s a small helping of rock formations and slickrock to satisfy your need to see red, but it’s a nice change of pace to wander through a riparian habitat lined with sycamores and blooming manzanitas — and water, at times a roaring gush of rapids headed west while you run on a slight incline to the east.
Spring may not come to Flagstaff for a while – though, with our quirky, unpredictable weather patterns, you never know — so it heartened one’s soul to wear shorts and feel the warmth of a 40-degree morning beating on your shoulders while crossing washes brimming with water and desert cottontail rabbits flitting across the loamy earth in front of you.
Woods Canyon has several things going for it. For one, parking at the Red Rocks Ranger District headquarters and visitors center is free. No need to fork over a fiver for a daily Red Rock Pass, as is customary at most Sedona-area trailheads.
Another plus is that the trail is entirely doable for runners and hikers of nearly every skill level. The trail itself alternates between smooth and sandy to just a bit rocky — though it does get considerably more technical the farther you go on the 5.3-mile outbound trek, including a red-rock and boulder-strewn section where Woods Canyon briefly intersects with Rattlesnake Canyon.
You have free articles remaining.
And that’s another thing: This being an out-and-back, you don’t have to do the entire 10.6-mile journey. Nobody’s forcing you to go the entire way, though the rushing water below hurrying along Dry Beaver Creek can goad you to keep up forward motion.
Yet another bonus is that you get the fitness boost of climbing nearly 1,000 feet without really feeling as if you are straining to go uphill. That’s because this is perhaps the lowest elevation hikes in the Sedona area, starting at 3,881 feet and maxing out at 4,360. There’s only one prolonged hill, lasting about three-tenths of a mile and coming early in the fifth mile, and it’s a technical challenge more on the way back down than on the way up because of the rocky terrain.
Mostly, you’ll just undulate for most of the way, a spurt of uphill here, a robust burst of downhill there. There are stream and wash crossings where you might get wet, but that's part of the fun.
Always, there is the creek flowing just to your south. It was comforting, lulling, peaceful. After a while, I got an obscure ear worm stuck in my brain as I rambled on, a Bob Dylan ditty that I love but those dearest to me absolutely abhor:
Oh, this ol’ river keeps on rollin’, though
No matter what gets in the way and which way the wind does blow
And as long as it does I’ll just sit here
And watch the river flow
OK, so I didn’t actually stop and sit on the creek bank on this morning. Some of us have jobs, you know. But just loping next to a fast-moving body of water is enough sometimes.
Sam McManis can be reached at smcmanis@azdailysun.com or (928) 556-2248.