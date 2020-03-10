Lulled by a flowing creek at Woods Canyon Trail

Spring may not come to Flagstaff for a while – though, with our quirky, unpredictable weather patterns, you never know — so it heartened one’s soul to wear shorts and feel the warmth of a 40-degree morning beating on your shoulders while crossing washes brimming with water and desert cottontail rabbits flitting across the loamy earth in front of you.

Woods Canyon has several things going for it. For one, parking at the Red Rocks Ranger District headquarters and visitors center is free. No need to fork over a fiver for a daily Red Rock Pass, as is customary at most Sedona-area trailheads.

Another plus is that the trail is entirely doable for runners and hikers of nearly every skill level. The trail itself alternates between smooth and sandy to just a bit rocky — though it does get considerably more technical the farther you go on the 5.3-mile outbound trek, including a red-rock and boulder-strewn section where Woods Canyon briefly intersects with Rattlesnake Canyon.

And that’s another thing: This being an out-and-back, you don’t have to do the entire 10.6-mile journey. Nobody’s forcing you to go the entire way, though the rushing water below hurrying along Dry Beaver Creek can goad you to keep up forward motion.