Lowell seeks to strip Section 17 of federal restrictions while gaining city oversight

The observatory would then go through a master planning process with the city and the community -- coming out the other side of that process with a legally binding document that would outline what the future of the area will be.

But Putnam hoped that a master planning process would not get in the way of congressional action and both efforts could occur simultaneously.

That solution seemed to please most councilmembers, who said if guardrails were in place to ensure that the city and Council had the authority to approve or reject projects within the area, they saw little reason not to support the effort.

Only Councilmember Jim McCarthy appeared to oppose that direction, while the remainder of city council indicated that once city staff could verify the language in the bill, and if Lowell was in agreement, a public master planning process could move forward soon.

But that worried Weissman, who said she believes that any master planning effort should occur long before congressional action is taken. In that way, the encumbrances on the area are adjusted or changed only after everyone is in agreement with what the future of the area will be.

Weissman also said she worries that even the city and the council may have significant input on the future of the area; she said without some federal restrictions, projects may still move forward that some Flagstaff residents might find objectionable.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.