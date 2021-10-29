Lowell seeks to strip Section 17 of federal restrictions while gaining city oversight

With officials at Lowell Observatory hoping to gain support for congressional action allowing them better use of more than 600 acres of property west of the facility, Flagstaff City Council opted to hold off on support this week.
But while the city council didn’t take action this week, several councilmembers indicated they intend to support the legislation.
That support could come in early November.
Council decided to wait largely to give the city attorney’s office additional time to review the draft legislation that Lowell is hoping Congress passes this year.
W. Lowell Putnam, the great-grandnephew of Percival Lowell and the current sole trustee of the observatory, told the city council that it's on the clock, and if they cannot get the legislation passed this year, the effort may stall until 2023, and added that Lowell is pushing to get the legislation included in an omnibus bill passed in December.
But that bill contains language that some local interest groups have said came as a surprise to them. Those groups, which include Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (F3) and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, continue to oppose the bill.
The area, referred to as Section 17, encompasses 640 acres of former U.S. Forest Service property that was granted to the observatory by Congress in 1910. But the land came with restrictions set by Congress, namely that it be used for “observatory purposes.”
The problem: It is not clear what an “observatory purpose” allows for, an issue that the observatory has encountered repeatedly as it has sought to use the property, Lowell director Jeff Hall told the council.
“When we’ve gone to the Forest Service to ask, ‘Would this be an observatory purpose?’ the answer has always been, ‘Well, go ask the boss,’ which is Congress, and that is what we’ve done,” Hall said.
Marilyn Weissman with F3 told the Arizona Daily Sun that after the issue was discussed before city council earlier this year, she and others were under the impression that Lowell intended simply to seek clarification on how the land could be used from Congress.
Weissman said they were disappointed and surprised when the draft legislation had language that removed the “observatory purpose” restriction.
Putnam told Council that while that had been their intention, when they went to Washington and spoke with congressional staffers, staffers indicated that simply seeking to clarify or expand the definition of “observatory purpose” would not work.
Putnam said they were informed that such a change may not provide enough security or clarity for a bank to approve financing on a project on the property.
As such, they went in a different direction, and instead are hoping to strip the property of that restriction but place it within the city’s normal regulatory frame work.
The observatory would then go through a master planning process with the city and the community -- coming out the other side of that process with a legally binding document that would outline what the future of the area will be.
But Putnam hoped that a master planning process would not get in the way of congressional action and both efforts could occur simultaneously.
That solution seemed to please most councilmembers, who said if guardrails were in place to ensure that the city and Council had the authority to approve or reject projects within the area, they saw little reason not to support the effort.
Only Councilmember Jim McCarthy appeared to oppose that direction, while the remainder of city council indicated that once city staff could verify the language in the bill, and if Lowell was in agreement, a public master planning process could move forward soon.
But that worried Weissman, who said she believes that any master planning effort should occur long before congressional action is taken. In that way, the encumbrances on the area are adjusted or changed only after everyone is in agreement with what the future of the area will be.
Weissman also said she worries that even the city and the council may have significant input on the future of the area; she said without some federal restrictions, projects may still move forward that some Flagstaff residents might find objectionable.
