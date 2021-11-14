Lowell pulls back on Section 17 legislation following council vote

Lowell Observatory will hold off on pursuing congressional legislation that would alter federal restrictions on more than 600 acres of property just west of Lowell Observatory.

That was the message Lowell sent to interest groups and members of the public this week after the Flagstaff City Council, under intense public pressure, decided against supporting the observatory’s efforts to lobby Congress.

Lowell had hoped to remove federal restrictions on how the area known as Section 17 could be used, instead placing it under the oversight of the City of Flagstaff. Officials with Lowell said after overcoming that obstacle, they could then work with the community and city to develop a master plan to determine the future of the area.

But those efforts had been opposed by several local groups including Friends of Flagstaff’s Future and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, as well as residents of the nearby Townsite neighborhood.

Some members of the public said they wanted to see a master plan before the observatory seeks the elimination of federal restrictions.

Observatory director Jeff Hall said they hoped they could begin developing the master plan with the community alongside the legislative effort as both were intrinsically linked to the success of the effort.