Lowell pulls back on Section 17 legislation following council vote

Lowell Observatory will hold off on pursuing congressional legislation that would alter federal restrictions on more than 600 acres of property just west of Lowell Observatory.
That was the message Lowell sent to interest groups and members of the public this week after the Flagstaff City Council, under intense public pressure, decided against supporting the observatory’s efforts to lobby Congress.
Lowell had hoped to remove federal restrictions on how the area known as Section 17 could be used, instead placing it under the oversight of the City of Flagstaff. Officials with Lowell said after overcoming that obstacle, they could then work with the community and city to develop a master plan to determine the future of the area.
But those efforts had been opposed by several local groups including Friends of Flagstaff’s Future and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, as well as residents of the nearby Townsite neighborhood.
Some members of the public said they wanted to see a master plan before the observatory seeks the elimination of federal restrictions.
Observatory director Jeff Hall said they hoped they could begin developing the master plan with the community alongside the legislative effort as both were intrinsically linked to the success of the effort.
“It’s going to take time to develop the plan. I think even a year is an incredibly optimistic time scale given the degree of vetting and public participation that is going to be required. Doing the bill and the development agreement right together is not an attempt to ramrod things,” Hall said. “They are parts of a whole; one really can’t exist without the other.”
But this week, Flagstaff City Council disagreed, voting 5 to 2 not to send a letter to Congress supporting Lowell’s efforts. Only councilmembers Regina Salas and Adam Shimoni voted in support of the observatory.
“This is an unprecedented opportunity for the entire community to be partners, and the City of Flagstaff to be a proactive partner in pursuing a vision for Lowell’s Section 17,” Salas said of her support.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy was perhaps the most adamantly opposed to the observatory’s request. McCarthy told the Arizona Daily Sun he didn’t understand the argument that the land restrictions Congress passed in 1910 should be changed in the first place.
Section 17 encompasses 640 acres of former U.S. Forest Service property that was granted to the observatory by Congress in 1910. But the land came with restrictions set by Congress, namely that it be used for “observatory purposes,” or revert back to Forest Service ownership.
However, it is not clear what an “observatory purpose” allows for, an issue that the observatory has encountered repeatedly as it has sought to use the property. The most recent proposed legislation would have stripped the land of the “observatory purpose” restriction, instead placing it under city oversight.
Several other councilmembers said that while they supported the observatory’s efforts overall, they believed the process needed to be slowed down in order to ensure community groups had a seat at the table.
“We need to tap the brakes, take a deep breath on both sides, we need to be sitting down at a table and hashing this out right. Voting on a letter of support can wait,” said Councilmember Austin Aslan.
Both Aslan and Mayor Paul Deasy said they would like to see the development of a master plan before legislation is perused.
And in the wake of the meeting, it appears Lowell Observatory will be ending efforts to change restrictions on the land for now.
“We do not want to introduce legislation affecting Flagstaff that is at odds with the opinion of our Council, so we feel it is best to withdraw the bill and continue to manage Section 17 under the original language of the 1910 Act,” Hall wrote in an email to interested parties following the meeting.
As Lowell has begun lobbying for changes to the restrictions on their property, tensions between the observatory and several community groups have intensified.
Members of the public have accused Lowell officials of trying to work in the darkness without public input, while officials have accused opposing community groups of spreading misinformation regarding the issue.
In the aftermath of the council’s decision, the long-term future of Section 17 remains somewhat uncertain. While the topic of Section 17 is sure to come up again, at least for now it appears any efforts to begin a master planning effort may have died with the council’s vote.
Without the assurances offered by that legislation, the observatory is not about to go through the trouble and expend the money associated with a master plan process that could simply end in failure.
And as was pointed out by Aslan, no councilmembers have jumped at the opportunity to organize those public forums themselves.
The council’s decision also represents just one more scuffle in a larger community conversation over development within Flagstaff.
The most recent decision may not bode well for efforts to encourage other kinds of development within the city, namely affordable housing, an issue that has only gained attention as housing prices and rents increase.
With a longtime community organization such as Lowell Observatory receiving such public backlash to the possibility of development and expansion, the chances may be reduced for other projects that find themselves targeted by community groups and homeowners.
