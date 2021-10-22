Lowell Observatory to reopen for general admission Nov. 15

Lowell Observatory will reopen general admission on Nov. 15 with new guest protocols to keep guests and staff safe from COVID-19, according to a press release. Guests will again be able to visit day or night to explore the historic campus, look through state-of-the-art telescopes, and learn about the stories of the stars and our place in the universe. This will conclude a period of 20 months during which the observatory has been closed or offered only limited programming due to COVID-19-related health concerns.

The return to general admission will occur in two parts and is the third and final phase of the reopening plan that the observatory developed last year (lowell.edu/covid). Initially, in Phase 3A, guests aged 12+ will need to show results from a negative COVID-19 lab test within 72 hours of visiting the observatory, or they can provide proof of vaccination, which has been so effective at preventing infections. Children aged 2-11 will need to wear masks whenever indoors while vaccinations are not yet available to them. Every member of the observatory's public-facing staff is fully vaccinated.

Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall noted that this is a stepping stone to the ultimate goal of unrestricted general admission.

