Lowell Observatory research associate awarded Amelia Earhart Scholarship

Annika Gustafsson, a graduate research associate working with Lowell Observatory astronomer Nick Moskovitz, has been awarded the Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship for 2020-2021, a $10,000 award given annually to up to 30 women around the world who are pursuing doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering and space sciences.

Gustafsson is a fourth-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Northern Arizona University and a native of Santa Cruz, California. She began working with Lowell astronomers Nick Moskovitz and Stephen Levine in 2014 as an REU (Research Experiences for Undergraduates) student.

In 2017, after entering NAU’s Ph.D. program, she again partnered with Moskovitz as a graduate research associate, her current position, where she has helped develop and commission the Near-Infrared High Throughput Spectrograph (NIHTS), a spectrograph used on the Lowell Discovery Telescope.

Zonta International, a service organization dedicated to promoting the standing of women around the world, was founded in 1919. It established the Amelia Earhart Fellowship in 1938, in honor of the celebrated aviator who disappeared the previous year. Since then, Zonta has awarded the fellowship to 1,174 women representing 73 countries, with a total disbursement exceeding $10 million.

