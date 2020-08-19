Lowell Observatory releases plans for phased reopening

Lowell Observatory is taking the first steps to reopen its Mars Hill campus to visitors, nearly five months after it closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Friday, the organization released its reopening plan, with three phases to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s phases to reopen America.
The plan has been in the works since the campus was closed in mid-March — one of the first Flagstaff organizations to do so — said Danielle Adams, Deputy Director for Marketing and Communications, and has had several major revisions over the last three months, in particular.
“Our public program team and visitor experience team have been testing out procedures and revising as they’ve been experimenting,” Adams said. “We’re scientists, so we’re going to play around with things.”
The observatory is currently in its first phase, offering open-air stargazing for private groups at the outdoor Giovale Open Deck Observatory. These sessions are open to groups of 10 or fewer people who are “cohabitating or cotraveling.”
Private sessions are currently limited to two a night in order to prevent large groups from traveling to Flagstaff.
“This is not a huge tourist draw at all, which is where we need to be right now,” Adams said.
The Giovale Open Deck Observatory will accessible for these first guests using a new technique developed by Lowell employees: covering the telescopes’ eyepieces with petri dishes.
“Our eyepieces are several hundred dollars each and have a delicate coating to make the starlight come through well and so you can’t be scrubbing that between every person with sanitizer. The petri dishes are easily wiped off and if it gets scratched or after a certain period of time, we can just replace it with another petri dish,” Adams said. “I’ve looked through it myself and seen wonderful things, not any different from looking directly through the eyepiece.”
When the CDC meets its thresholds for less strict physical distancing in public, Lowell will open these private tours to the Clark Refractor and the new Dyer Telescope, both ventilated domes. It will also begin outdoor guided tours for mixed groups of no more than 10 people.
General admission will not resume until the CDC reaches its phase three threshold — with no sustained local transmission of the virus. There will be a daily cap placed on the number of observatory visitors until the public health crisis has ended.
“As a Flagstaff community leader who makes space exploration and education accessible to 100,000 visitors each year, it’s very fitting for Lowell Observatory’s reopening plan to be driven by science and data,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, in a press release. “They’re setting a great example for others to follow.”
Throughout the various phases of its reopening, Lowell will continue to offer its free virtual programming.
Other precautions for visitors on campus include hand sanitizer stations and outdoor tents as a replacement for indoor presentation spaces. Staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked upon entry and face masks are required.
