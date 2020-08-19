Lowell Observatory releases plans for phased reopening

The Giovale Open Deck Observatory will accessible for these first guests using a new technique developed by Lowell employees: covering the telescopes’ eyepieces with petri dishes.

“Our eyepieces are several hundred dollars each and have a delicate coating to make the starlight come through well and so you can’t be scrubbing that between every person with sanitizer. The petri dishes are easily wiped off and if it gets scratched or after a certain period of time, we can just replace it with another petri dish,” Adams said. “I’ve looked through it myself and seen wonderful things, not any different from looking directly through the eyepiece.”

When the CDC meets its thresholds for less strict physical distancing in public, Lowell will open these private tours to the Clark Refractor and the new Dyer Telescope, both ventilated domes. It will also begin outdoor guided tours for mixed groups of no more than 10 people.

General admission will not resume until the CDC reaches its phase three threshold — with no sustained local transmission of the virus. There will be a daily cap placed on the number of observatory visitors until the public health crisis has ended.