Lowell Observatory presents 2nd annual I Heart Pluto Festival

Lowell Observatory is pleased to present a celebration 91 years in the making: the second annual I Heart Pluto Festival. Retired NASA astronauts Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, and New Horizons scientists Alan Stern and Will Grundy headline the event, according to a press release.
This free, all-virtual celebration takes place Feb. 13-18 and features a variety of talks, tours, an art show and a ham radio event. The festival falls on the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s Feb. 18, 1930, discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.
Stott twice flew to the International Space Station (ISS) and also worked aboard the Aquarius undersea habitat. Garan is a retired test pilot and fighter pilot who also twice flew to the ISS and lived on the Aquarius. Both are accomplished artists, and on Feb. 15 they will take part in an open discussion about how they combine the awe and wonder of their experiences to inspire people around the world.
Stern, who led the groundbreaking mission to Pluto that revealed the true nature of this tiny world, kicks off the celebration on Feb. 13 with the presentation “Why Pluto is a Planet, the Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had it Coming.” Grundy is a planetary scientist at Lowell Observatory and will speak on Feb. 16 about our current understanding of Pluto and its system of moons.
Since Pluto's discovery, scientists, artists, and the public have been enamored with this tiny world. Lowell Observatory created the I Heart Pluto Festival in 2020 to celebrate this scientific and cultural heritage. The event take place around the discovery day anniversary each year, culminating in the 2030 centennial of Tombaugh’s monumental find.
For a full schedule of events or more information, find this story on azdailysun.com or visit https://iheartpluto.org.
February 13
*6-7 pm MST, “Why Pluto is a Planet, The Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had It Coming”. Presentation by New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern.
February 14
*6-7 pm MST, “Who was Clyde Tombaugh?” Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher, and astronomy historian Bill Sheehan; moderated by Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
February 15
*5-6 pm MST, “Inspiration of the Cosmos”. Discussion with astronauts Nicole Stott and Ron Garan; moderated by Lowell Observatory Sole Trustee W. Lowell Putnam.
*6-7 pm MST, “Uncovering Pluto”. Behind-the-scenes Pluto tour of Lowell Observatory with Lowell Observatory educators.
February 16
*6-7 pm MST, “Pluto After New Horizons”. Presentation by Lowell Observatory Planetary Scientist Dr. Will Grundy.
February 17
*6-7 pm MST, “When the Moon Hits Your Eye”. Tour of the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station with facility scientists; special welcome by Charon discoverer Jim Christy and his wife (and Charon namesake) Charlene.
*7-8 pm MST, “Imagining Pluto: The Artist’s Journey to Envision Pluto Through the Ages”. Discussion with International Association of Astronomical Artists members Dr. Dan Durda, Marilynn Flynn, and Ron Miller; moderated by IAAA member Jon Raimer.
February 18
*5:30-6 pm MST, “Family Night at Pluto”. Family activities with Lowell Observatory Educator Victoria Girgis.
*6-7 pm MST, “Following in Clyde’s Footsteps: Pluto Discovery Day Tour”. Flagstaff tour with Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
*7-8 pm MST, “We Heart Pluto”. Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher, New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern, former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans; moderated by Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall.
