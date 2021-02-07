Lowell Observatory presents 2nd annual I Heart Pluto Festival

Lowell Observatory is pleased to present a celebration 91 years in the making: the second annual I Heart Pluto Festival. Retired NASA astronauts Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, and New Horizons scientists Alan Stern and Will Grundy headline the event, according to a press release.

This free, all-virtual celebration takes place Feb. 13-18 and features a variety of talks, tours, an art show and a ham radio event. The festival falls on the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s Feb. 18, 1930, discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.

Stott twice flew to the International Space Station (ISS) and also worked aboard the Aquarius undersea habitat. Garan is a retired test pilot and fighter pilot who also twice flew to the ISS and lived on the Aquarius. Both are accomplished artists, and on Feb. 15 they will take part in an open discussion about how they combine the awe and wonder of their experiences to inspire people around the world.

Stern, who led the groundbreaking mission to Pluto that revealed the true nature of this tiny world, kicks off the celebration on Feb. 13 with the presentation “Why Pluto is a Planet, the Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had it Coming.” Grundy is a planetary scientist at Lowell Observatory and will speak on Feb. 16 about our current understanding of Pluto and its system of moons.