Lowell Observatory officials seeking support on Section 17 legislation at Tuesday meeting

Officials with Lowell Observatory will be going before the Flagstaff City Council in Tuesday's meeting to once again discuss the future of more than 600 acres of land just west of Lowell on Observatory Mesa.
For the last few years, observatory officials have been seeking an act of Congress that would allow them to better use the area, potentially developing parts of the property.
Earlier this year, after members of the public and several local advocacy groups including the Sierra Club and Friends of Flagstaff's Future raised concerns regarding the effort, officials with Lowell committed to an open process to determine the future of the area, one in which it would seek public input.
This week, Lowell officials are hoping the Flagstaff City Council sends a letter in support of the legislation.
The observatory needs congressional action because the land, dubbed “Section 17,” was previously owned by the U.S. Forest Service but was deeded to Percival Lowell and the observatory in 1910. Still, while Congress granted the land to Lowell, it came with restrictions, namely that the area be used only for “observatory purposes.”
But at the time, no definition was provided as to what would be designated as an observatory purpose, and thus what Section 17 could be used for.
If the area was not used for observatory purposes, language stipulated that ownership would revert back to the Forest Service so the area could be included in logging operations that were occurring at the time.
If that were to occur, observatory officials have said it is likely the Forest Service would simply auction off the land as there is no timber of value on the property.
Given the uncertainty, observatory leaders have said they need the requirements that were placed on Section 17 either changed or clarified before they can move forward with plans to better utilize the property.
So far, it is unclear exactly what those future plans may be, but several potential projects have been brought up, including a an outdoor globe-style theater for the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival or a new facility to house the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, also known as TGen.
The current draft legislation Lowell officials have been working with local representatives to get passed would do several things. For one, it removes language requiring that Section 17 be used for observatory purposes and instead commits to a public process that would be used to review any potential project.
The draft legislation outlines that whatever is proposed on the area, Lowell would seek approval from first the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and then the city council.
After some members of the public feared that the observatory would sell the land to a developer, the legislation also includes language that would require the area to stay under observatory ownership.
Although the property has been controlled by Lowell since 1910, it has long been used as informal open space by many Flagstaff residents who use social trails across the property.
