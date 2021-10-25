Lowell Observatory officials seeking support on Section 17 legislation at Tuesday meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the area was not used for observatory purposes, language stipulated that ownership would revert back to the Forest Service so the area could be included in logging operations that were occurring at the time.

If that were to occur, observatory officials have said it is likely the Forest Service would simply auction off the land as there is no timber of value on the property.

Given the uncertainty, observatory leaders have said they need the requirements that were placed on Section 17 either changed or clarified before they can move forward with plans to better utilize the property.

So far, it is unclear exactly what those future plans may be, but several potential projects have been brought up, including a an outdoor globe-style theater for the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival or a new facility to house the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, also known as TGen.

The current draft legislation Lowell officials have been working with local representatives to get passed would do several things. For one, it removes language requiring that Section 17 be used for observatory purposes and instead commits to a public process that would be used to review any potential project.