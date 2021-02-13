Lowell Observatory celebrates second annual I Heart Pluto Festival

Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto on Feb. 18, 1930, and since then, scientists, artists and the public have been enamored with this tiny world. Lowell Observatory created the I Heart Pluto Festival in 2020 to celebrate this scientific and cultural heritage. The event will be held around the discovery day anniversary each year, culminating in the 2030 centennial of Tombaugh’s monumental find.

This year’s free celebration will be held virtually at www.iheartpluto.org from Feb. 13-18. Featured participants include Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, former NASA astronauts; Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons Mission - Principal Investigator; Dr. Will Grundy, New Horizons Mission – Surface Composition Team Leader; Alden Tombaugh, son of Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh; Jim and Charlene Christy, discoverer and namesake of Pluto’s largest moon Charon; Coral Evans, former Flagstaff mayor; and Dr. Bill Sheehan, space historian.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Feb. 13

6-7 p.m. MST: “Why Pluto is a Planet, The Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had It Coming.” Presentation by New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern.

Feb. 14