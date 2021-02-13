Lowell Observatory celebrates second annual I Heart Pluto Festival

Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto on Feb. 18, 1930, and since then, scientists, artists and the public have been enamored with this tiny world. Lowell Observatory created the I Heart Pluto Festival in 2020 to celebrate this scientific and cultural heritage. The event will be held around the discovery day anniversary each year, culminating in the 2030 centennial of Tombaugh’s monumental find.
This year’s free celebration will be held virtually at www.iheartpluto.org from Feb. 13-18. Featured participants include Nicole Stott and Ron Garan, former NASA astronauts; Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons Mission - Principal Investigator; Dr. Will Grundy, New Horizons Mission – Surface Composition Team Leader; Alden Tombaugh, son of Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh; Jim and Charlene Christy, discoverer and namesake of Pluto’s largest moon Charon; Coral Evans, former Flagstaff mayor; and Dr. Bill Sheehan, space historian.
The festival schedule is as follows:
Feb. 13
6-7 p.m. MST: “Why Pluto is a Planet, The Embarrassment of the IAU, and Why They Had It Coming.” Presentation by New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern.
Feb. 14
6-7 p.m. MST: “Who was Clyde Tombaugh?” Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher and astronomy historian Bill Sheehan. Moderated by Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
7-8 p.m. MST: “Kids Can Explore Planets, Too!” Presentation by space educator Jeff Gonyea.
Feb. 15
5-6 p.m. MST: “Inspiration of the Cosmos.” Discussion with astronauts Nicole Stott and Ron Garan. Moderated by Lowell Observatory Sole Trustee W. Lowell Putnam.
6-7 p.m. MST: “Uncovering Pluto.” Behind-the-scenes Pluto tour of Lowell Observatory with Lowell Observatory educators.
Feb. 16
6-7 p.m. MST: “Pluto After New Horizons.” Presentation by Lowell Observatory Planetary Scientist Dr. Will Grundy.
Feb. 17
6-7 p.m. MST: “When the Moon Hits Your Eye.” Tour of the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station with facility scientists. Special welcome by Charon discoverer Jim Christy and his wife (and Charon namesake) Charlene.
7-8 p.m. MST: “Imagining Pluto: The Artist’s Journey to Envision Pluto Through the Ages.” Discussion with International Association of Astronomical Artists members Dr. Dan Durda, Marilynn Flynn and Ron Miller. Moderated by IAAA member Jon Raimer.
Feb. 18
5:30-6 p.m. MST: “Family Night at Pluto.” Family activities with Lowell Observatory Educator Victoria Girgis.
6-7 p.m. MST: “Following in Clyde’s Footsteps: Pluto Discovery Day Tour.” Flagstaff tour with Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler.
7-8 p.m. MST: “We Heart Pluto.” Discussion with Clyde Tombaugh’s son Al, Astronomy Editor-in-Chief Dave Eicher, New Horizons Principal Investigator Dr. Alan Stern and former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans. Moderated by Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall.
Also between today and Feb. 18, diners can stop by Karma Sushi Bar Grill, 6 E. Route 66, for the Pluto Roll, named in honor of Tombaugh who ate a meal at that location—then the Black Cat Café—the day he discovered Pluto.