Lowell Observatory breaks ground on new Astronomy Discovery Center

Lowell Observatory’s vision for its education program is bold and simple: to be the premier public astronomy destination in the world. The observatory took a critical step toward achieving that goal on Saturday by breaking ground on a new 40,000-square-foot, $37.5 million discovery center.
The Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center (ADC) will be six times the size of Lowell’s current visitor facility and will accommodate greatly increased annual attendance to Lowell's outreach programs, according to a press release.
A few raindrops didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the speakers or onlookers. The 60-minute ceremony included remarks by Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy, Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, followed by a ceremonial sod-turning.
The Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation is the lead sponsor of the ADC, and Trustee Nancy Ball spoke about how her colleagues’ love of astronomy drove the organization’s support of the project. She added, “This project will inspire and educate people of all ages, for generations to come, on the beauty and wonder of astronomy.”
Lowell Observatory Sole Trustee W. Lowell Putnam echoed this passion for the universe and the inspiration it generates. He said, “Percival Lowell spoke of the importance of ‘co-discovery’, that scientists should communicate what they find in ways that excite and engage others. The new ADC will allow us to share our research and understanding of the universe with visitors in a unique and inspiring way.”
Some of the key features of the ADC:
- The Universe Theater is an immersive, interactive experience where live presenters will lead guests on a journey through space against the backdrop of a two-story, 165-degree main screen and 30-foot overhead screen.
- The Dark Sky Planetarium is located on top of the three-floor ADC and will use Flagstaff’s famously dark skies as a natural dome.
- The Curiosity Zone is an exhibit hall designed specifically for children to encourage their natural curiosity about science and math with hands-on experiments such as a rocket-launching station.
- The Diverse Universe Exhibit is designed to inspire children to see themselves as future scientists by showing the human side of scientists from around the world – their unique life stories, challenges they have overcome, and more. Just as no two planets, stars or galaxies are alike, neither are the people who study them.
W. L. Gore & Associates is the sponsor of the Diverse Universe Wall. “Sponsorship of the Diverse Universe Wall dovetails nicely with Gore’s STEM community focus in Flagstaff, as well as our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe diverse views, ideas and people help strengthen our Enterprise and our ability to innovate and improve lives across the globe,” says Jana Kettering, Gore Northern Arizona Community Relations Leader.
In speaking about the importance of the ADC to northern Arizona, Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall said, “The ADC will be a huge leap forward in our ability to inspire young and old alike about science and astronomy, and we hope it will be an outstanding resource for Flagstaff and northern Arizona residents as well as the many visitors to our region."