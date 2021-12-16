Lowell Observatory astronomer catalogs life of giant stars in new study

Astronomers have a new understanding of nearly 200 giant stars thanks to a new study from Lowell Observatory.

The study, led by Lowell astronomer Gerard van Belle, showcases the precise sizes and temperatures of 191 giant stars.

While this type of study has been done before, none come close in terms of scale or accuracy. It’s considered the largest catalog of its kind ever published.

“At best, every other study is only half this size in terms of the number of stars,” van Belle said.

A giant star is a type of star much larger and brighter than others of similar temperatures. According to van Belle, determining the size of a star is hard to do even with a modern telescope.

Special technology used in this project, however, enhanced the strength of the telescope, making the once impossible task of obtaining the measurements possible.

“It’s the equivalent of looking at an orange in New York City in Flagstaff and seeing the Sunkist sticker on that orange,” van Belle said.

A team of astronomers and van Belle first began making these high-precision measurements using California’s Palomar Testbed Interferometer in 1997, collecting data there until the facility closed in 2008. After joining Lowell in 2011, he continued his work with the help of both professional and amateur astronomers across the country. His father, a statistician, also pitched in.

He has determined the measurement of hundreds of giant stars, including the radius and temperature, during the course of his research. The information helps astronomers better understand lifespan of stars and how energy moves throughout. It also gives researchers a boost in other areas. For example, knowing one star’s size can help astronomers better infer the size of surrounding planets.

“One of the best ways to get to understand that better is to study more stars,” he said. “If we study more than just one star, we have a better picture of how the internal bits work, including the sun.”

The study also provides an answer long sought by researchers: what will happen to the sun? By studying other mature stars, van Belle determined that the sun will likely turn into a giant star in about 5 billion years when it then swells 10 to 100 time its current size. Earth will inevitably be engulfed, as a result.

He reassured that fate is still a long way off.

“The sun will be as constant as it has been since the day you were born and throughout your life,” he added.

The research project, which was supported by NASA and the National Science Foundation, is intrinsic to Lowell Observatory.

“This is very much in Lowell’s blood,” he said. “It’s very hard to do this work anywhere else — we have our own telescopes and control the time. We have it in our DNA to support long-term projects.”

The study, entitled “Direct Measurements of Giant Star Effective Temperatures and Linear Radii: Calibration against Spectral Types and V ? K Color,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.