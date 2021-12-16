 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lowell Observatory astronomer catalogs life of giant stars in new study

Lowell giant stars

Sizes of giant stars are shown relative to Earth's sun in this image. Going from the G-type to K-type to M-types, giant stars get progressively redder (cooler) and larger. Late M-type giants are more than 100 times the size of Earth's sun.

 Lowell Observatory, courtesy

Astronomers have a new understanding of nearly 200 giant stars thanks to a new study from Lowell Observatory.  

The study, led by Lowell astronomer Gerard van Belle, showcases the precise sizes and temperatures of 191 giant stars.

While this type of study has been done before, none come close in terms of scale or accuracy. It’s considered the largest catalog of its kind ever published.

“At best, every other study is only half this size in terms of the number of stars,” van Belle said.

A giant star is a type of star much larger and brighter than others of similar temperatures. According to van Belle, determining the size of a star is hard to do even with a modern telescope.

Special technology used in this project, however, enhanced the strength of the telescope, making the once impossible task of obtaining the measurements possible.

“It’s the equivalent of looking at an orange in New York City in Flagstaff and seeing the Sunkist sticker on that orange,” van Belle said.

People are also reading…

A team of astronomers and van Belle first began making these high-precision measurements using California’s Palomar Testbed Interferometer in 1997, collecting data there until the facility closed in 2008. After joining Lowell in 2011, he continued his work with the help of both professional and amateur astronomers across the country. His father, a statistician, also pitched in.  

Upgrading the Interferometer

Gerard van Belle, an astronomer at Lowell Observatory, stands atop one of the arms of the Y-shaped Navy Optical Precision Interferometer on Anderson Mesa in 2018. Van Belle led a new study showcasing the precise sizes and temperatures of 191 giant stars.

He has determined the measurement of hundreds of giant stars, including the radius and temperature, during the course of his research. The information helps astronomers better understand lifespan of stars and how energy moves throughout. It also gives researchers a boost in other areas. For example, knowing one star’s size can help astronomers better infer the size of surrounding planets.

“One of the best ways to get to understand that better is to study more stars,” he said. “If we study more than just one star, we have a better picture of how the internal bits work, including the sun.”

The study also provides an answer long sought by researchers: what will happen to the sun? By studying other mature stars, van Belle determined that the sun will likely turn into a giant star in about 5 billion years when it then swells 10 to 100 time its current size. Earth will inevitably be engulfed, as a result.

He reassured that fate is still a long way off.

“The sun will be as constant as it has been since the day you were born and throughout your life,” he added.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope due for launch next week may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

The research project, which was supported by NASA and the National Science Foundation, is intrinsic to Lowell Observatory.

“This is very much in Lowell’s blood,” he said. “It’s very hard to do this work anywhere else — we have our own telescopes and control the time. We have it in our DNA to support long-term projects.”

The study, entitled “Direct Measurements of Giant Star Effective Temperatures and Linear Radii: Calibration against Spectral Types and V ? K Color,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta launches first virtual reality space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)