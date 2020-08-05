Lowell astronomer collaborates on international finding of ‘fossil’ stars

Kuehn described the discovery as one of the “free” finds that has arisen throughout the multiyear S5 project that looks at stellar streams, which he says are like the “dismembered corpses of globular clusters.” Last year, the team discovered a hypervelocity star that became the fastest star ever recorded.

Though S5 will not spend too much time analyzing the Phoenix stream before moving onto the next part of its project, Kuehn said the discovery has important implications for the astronomical community.

“It’s like finding a fossil rabbit in the Precambrian Era. That’s not when rabbits were supposed to live, but if we see even one … that would upend our understanding of evolution because there was something like a rabbit millions of years ago, in the wrong geologic era,” Kuehn said, noting that this composition of stars in the Phoenix stream will require astronomers to completely change their understanding of how star clusters form, which occurs long before they are pulled apart into streams.

“We can now say most of the globular clusters were formed in a place with this abundance of chemical elements, but there has to be some way for at least some of them to form without the same abundance of chemical elements,” he said.