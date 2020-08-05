Lowell astronomer collaborates on international finding of ‘fossil’ stars

It sometimes only takes one example to disrupt a theory, says Lowell Observatory astronomer Kyler Kuehn, one of the collaborators on an international project that recently published its discovery of a new type of star cluster.
The Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey (S5) is studying stellar streams — former clusters of stars that have been pulled apart by the gravity of the Milky Way — throughout the Southern Hemisphere, in order to weigh the Milky Way, which is not uniform due to the presence of objects like dark matter.
When measuring the speed of a stream in the Phoenix constellation using the Anglo-Australian Telescope in New South Wales, Australia for S5, though, the University of Sydney’s Zhen Wan and his supervisor, Professor Geraint Lewis, noticed that the stars had a different composition than other stars that once formed clusters.
According to the study, published in Nature on July 29, the Phoenix stellar stream did not meet the “metallicity floor,” the minimum amount of metal elements that seemed needed for globular clusters, a spherical grouping of hundreds of thousands of stars, to form.
“Every other globular cluster had all these elements that are much closer to what’s in the sun. There’s calcium, iron, things like that and there’s a little bit of these elements in the stars of the Phoenix cluster, but much, much less than any other globular cluster,” explained Kuehn, Lowell Observatory’s Deputy Director for Technology. “That’s what’s really neat about this result. It blows away all of our expectations for how these globular clusters formed.
Kuehn described the discovery as one of the “free” finds that has arisen throughout the multiyear S5 project that looks at stellar streams, which he says are like the “dismembered corpses of globular clusters.” Last year, the team discovered a hypervelocity star that became the fastest star ever recorded.
Though S5 will not spend too much time analyzing the Phoenix stream before moving onto the next part of its project, Kuehn said the discovery has important implications for the astronomical community.
“It’s like finding a fossil rabbit in the Precambrian Era. That’s not when rabbits were supposed to live, but if we see even one … that would upend our understanding of evolution because there was something like a rabbit millions of years ago, in the wrong geologic era,” Kuehn said, noting that this composition of stars in the Phoenix stream will require astronomers to completely change their understanding of how star clusters form, which occurs long before they are pulled apart into streams.
“We can now say most of the globular clusters were formed in a place with this abundance of chemical elements, but there has to be some way for at least some of them to form without the same abundance of chemical elements,” he said.
The team expects there were other clusters with similarly low levels of metals in the early life of the universe, but they have already been shredded by the Milky Way’s gravity and become intermixed with other stars in the galaxy.
To date, the Phoenix stream is the only remaining indicator of these ancient clusters.
“We found the fossil remains of this globular cluster where all the others have already been destroyed,” Kuehn said.
He expects that, as S5 concludes its work in the coming years, it will make even more discoveries along the way.
Although Kuehn himself has not been actively involved in the team’s telescopic work since moving from Australia to the United States several years ago, he will be using the Anglo-Australian Telescope remotely in the upcoming weeks as part of the S5 project.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to using the telescope. I used it a whole bunch in Australia, several times a year, and I’ve been missing it,” he said.
In November, Kuehn will also be using the Lowell Discovery Telescope to take a look at a stellar stream that seems to extend from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
