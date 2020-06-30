Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides funds for Coconino County residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County residents who are struggling to pay their utility and rental or mortgage bills may qualify for assistance from Coconino County.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) offers a utility assistance program called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as well as a Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program.

Eligibility and the level of assistance are primarily based on family size and income. Funding is limited and is offered to qualifying county residents on a first come, first served basis.

If you are experiencing financial difficulties, please contact CCHHS. Information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/149/Social-Services or by calling 928-679-7448. To access forms and additional resources, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/995/Forms-and-Resources or stop by the white tent located in the Coconino County Health and Human Services parking lot, 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff. More information about the LIHEAP is available at https://vimeo.com/427557090.