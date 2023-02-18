When a Flagstaff girl was struck by a stray bullet in early February during a drive-by shooting along First Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, she was walking with her mother, Marina McGarry, and her siblings on their way to pick up dinner. The shooter opened fire, they created a crime scene that spanned almost four city blocks, according to Phoenix police.

A teenager, 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado, was traveling in a vehicle parallel to the shooter and was also shot. Grado did not survive his injuries.

The 10-year-old girl survived the event on Friday, Feb. 3, but a bullet was lodged in her spine. She faces a long road to recovery.

Now back in Flagstaff, her mother has been embraced by a supportive community of moms — friends brought together by shared experience and social media.

Danika Danker first connected with McGarry because of a group she found on Facebook. She described that group as a kind of lifeline.

Danker had first moved to Flagstaff in 2013, left for Colorado for a few years and returned to work on getting her master’s degree in Sustainable Communities from Northern Arizona University. The transition to a new community as an outsider wasn’t easy, she recalled.

Becoming a mother was an even harder transition.

“My first child was earth-shattering,” Danker said. She suffered from postpartum depression, and was working through a career change. “I rebuilt a community based on what I needed as a post-partum mom.”

She discovered a page on social media for Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) — an international organization with a deeply established Flagstaff chapter.

The members of MOPS come from all over Flagstaff. They go to different churches. Their children attend different schools. The thing they have in common is their early experiences of motherhood.

“The most powerful connection for me was joining the MOPs group. ... It’s a group that meets twice a month at one of the churches in Flagstaff. It’s for basically anybody who’s pregnant and anybody who has just enrolled in kindergarten,” Danker said.

She added: “It’s this wonderful community that just gets you. How do people know what they need for breastfeeding and put it on their registry? I went in still pregnant the first time. I had my baby and did identify postpartum mental health issues, did go through a career change, did go through COVID with this established community that gets me. For me, it’s been life-changing and now I’m giving back as a leader.”

One of the first mothers she connected with was McGarry, who quickly became an important part of Danker’s mentorship network.

“We were pregnant at the same time when I was getting to know her a year ago. We’ve got similar-age kids, similar struggles. ... Our story is a multiyear story already,” said Danker, describing McGarry as someone many of the moms leaned on during their transition into motherhood.

When news arrived that McGarry’s daughter had been severely injured as a bystander during the drive-by shooting, Danker and the other MOPS mothers rallied around her, focused on providing love and support. In many ways, as an organization that routinely supports new mothers in transition, they were equipped to spring into action. This group of local ladies was used to embracing each other.

“One of our friends, as soon as they came back up from Phoenix organized around, ‘I already know what Marina’s daughter’s favorite books are, and I’ve got a whole bag of them and I’m going to bring them by your house.’ That’s how she cares. She loves books, [McGarry’s daughter] loves books,” Danker said.

Some of McGarry’s peers reached out to offer a listening ear. Others set up a meal train to bring the family dinners. One group set to work shoveling McGarry’s driveway when the snow started to fall. About a dozen moms started to provide support in one way or another, and a separate effort to support the family was set up by the girl’s school.

According to Danker, it wasn’t long before more than 140 people were following McGarry’s daughter’s story and reaching out to help.

Danker led the charge in creating a GoFundMe that has already raised over $11,000 in order to offer the family a chance at long-term care. Not only was it meant to supplement medical expenses that come along with treating a serious physical injury, Danker hopes some of the fund will support the family’s recovery from the trauma of being involved in a shooting.

“At the point where the giving dinner stops, at the point that the recovery timeline may become different, what kind of resources do we want the family to be able to have?” Danker said. “The money gives them the freedom to choose where those resources come from. The GoFundMe gives the family the opportunity to choose which provider is the best fit and establish long-term care.

“What we know about trauma is anniversaries are hard. Six months is hard. A year is hard. Yes, we have this wrap-around community. Yes, we love Marina and have known her in this community for over a year, and then also this GoFundMe gives us an opportunity to say, ‘We don’t plan on going away, but also we want to provide the support now and later.’”

Sixteen years ago, Danker’s brother suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident that changed not only his life, but also the lives of his family members.

“The other thing that touches me about this story is that my brother is a spinal cord injury survivor. When I got the news, yes, my brother’s accident was different, but there was a part of me that was transported back to, this is going to be huge for the whole family,” Danker said.

Her brother was a pedestrian when he was hit by a motor vehicle.

“As the hospital is giving you a prognosis,” Danker said, “they have ballpark times for how long your recovery might be. This might happen in the future, but there is still a lot of uncertainty. So, I was able to step in and think about, ‘OK, what did I need as a sister of somebody who went through a tragedy? Yes, we were older, but what would my mother have needed 16 years ago?”

Informed by that experience, Danker hoped to help organize a response that embraced the whole family. Some of the moms with similar-aged children have offered to help babysit the three siblings of the gunshot survivor.

According to Danker, and the GoFundMe set up to support the family, all of the girl’s siblings were on the scene and witnessed the gunfire on that tragic Friday. They were immediately separated from their sister when she was transported to the hospital.

Danker said the entire family will need time to heal as well, and McGarry declined an interview for the time being.

The family is still processing and declined to comment at this time, but according to the GoFundMe the 10-year-old is recovering and working through the healing process: “[McGarry’s daughter] is showing mental and physical strength every day. She is showing all of us the way.”