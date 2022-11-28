Lost at sea: Search continues for Corey Allen as Flagstaff community mourns Yeon-Su Kim

Search and rescue crews looking for Flagstaff couple Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, who disappeared while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving, confirmed on Sunday that the body of Kim had been found. As directed by the mayor of Puerto Penasco, Jorge Pivac Carillo, the official search for Allen continued Monday.

According to an online statement from the Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Penasco (Coordinacion de Proteccion Civil y Bomberos Puerto Penasco), ground crews from Puerto Peñasco State Commission of Emergencies, Municipal Public Safety, State Police and Koralillos's Off-Road group were searching the beaches for Allen on Monday.

Crews have been searching Las Conchas, Playa Encanto, Playa San Jorge and other beaches east of the City, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook Page. Coordinated air searches, the post said, are also ongoing.

Monday’s weather conditions “slowed the search down a little,” said search coordinator Tavane McCombs.

“Although the winds are high today, there are some diehard punk boats that stayed out in the water near Bird Island to continue the search through the night,” McCombs said.

She noted that Monday also brought an “extreme tide” that exposed large sections of the ocean floor, making it possible to visually scan for any articles that may have been left behind and offer “better clues to new directions to search.”

“Weather is a big deal here,” McCombs said. “It might change the search grids because of tides and wind. Mr. Allen, if out there, is a moving target.”

Kim’s body was discovered floating in the ocean approximately eight miles offshore on 9 a.m. Sunday.

“It really was not very far from where the vacation rental was in Playa Encanto, not far away at all from where they got in the water,” McCombs said in an interview with Arizona’s Family.

“With the wind and that current, I know that they probably knew something was up. Even an experienced kayaker would have trouble with what was going on that day,” McCombs said.

The day they disappeared, Allen and Kim were kayaking with their teenage daughter when they became concerned with the weather. Allen assisted their daughter back to shore and then returned to help Kim. They were last seen at about 1 p.m.

On the same day, Mexican weather service CONAGUA recorded regional gusts ranging between 26 and 55 mph.

The winds that likely contributed to Kim and Allen's struggle blew south, off the coast and out to sea, said Abelardo Castillo Rosas, oceanic researcher at CEDO marine and coastal conservation center in Puerto Peñasco.

“The winds were very cold, and not so strong, but strong enough,” Castillo Rosas said. “Just about the limit when they close navigation of small boats.”

He added that the waters in the Sea of Cortez are “very cold” this time of year.

Shortly after they were reported missing, a GoFundMe was set up to benefit the search and the family of the couple.

So far, more than 800 people and businesses have donated to the verified GoFundMe. The fundraiser was created by family friend Lisa Aumack.

“We will be using the funds raised to pay for pilots’ fuel, make a substantial donation to the local fire department that has been so helpful in the search, support the ongoing search for Corey, and use the remaining funds to support Yeon-Su’s and Corey’s children,” Aumack wrote. “Thank you so many times over for your generosity and support through this extremely difficult time for our family.”

Over $69,000 has been raised so far, with contributions ranging from just a few dollars to an anonymous gift of $1,500.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all who supported and continue to support this search effort. The response of the community from Puerto Peñasco and from volunteers near and far has been beyond incredible, and so heartwarming,” wrote Aumack on the fundraising website.

Yeon-Su Kim was the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University, and Corey Allen is a real estate agent in Flagstaff and the co-founder of Hidden Light LLC.

The outpouring of love and support demonstrated on GoFundMe is evidence of the duo's impact on their respective communities.

“I worked with Corey for many years at Hidden Light LLC and he was a true perfectionist and professional who along with his wife Yeon-Su loved their family until the very end,” wrote one donor.

Another donor wrote, “We are a community here in Flagstaff. My daughter knows their daughter. Prayers.”

A pilot-in-training donated on GoFundMe, writing, “Student pilot in Phoenix here, who wishes I could volunteer to join the search, but donating since I can't. Praying for a positive outcome.”

Out of respect for the family, Aumack told the Daily Sun no further comment or information about the search and fundraiser will be provided at this time.

After the discovery of Kim’s body, NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera released a statement to the NAU community.

“The first time I interacted with Yeon-Su, I walked away impressed by her love of NAU, passion for our mission, and devotion to advancing the well-being of our university’s community,” Cruz Rivera wrote.

“Yeon-Su was an invaluable faculty member in the School of Forestry and esteemed academic leader. …Her accomplishments and contributions to her academic discipline, our university’s mission, and the broader community were many, and — in consultation with her family and friends — we will find the appropriate time and place to celebrate her legacy of a life well-lived.”

NAU counseling resources are also available for students, faculty, and employees affected by the news of Kim’s death. Counseling Services can be reached at 928-523-226.

The Arizona Daily Sun will update this story as new information becomes available.