Looking to the future: SICCS program at NAU enhances cybersecurity options

Experts believe that recent advancements in quantum computing will make existing cybersecurity systems obsolete within the next few years. Researchers at Northern Arizona University's School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems (SICCS) are looking to the future to develop new technologies that will be used to help secure information against new threats.

Bertrand Cambou, a professor in the Department of Applied Physics and Materials Science, is the project lead for NAU’s cybersecurity program.

“The cryptography that we use right now as a society has been, essentially, invented in the '80s," Cambou said. "It’s beautiful but it has been proven that when quantum computers are strong enough, they are going to destroy it.”

It is because of this imminent advancement in technology that he has spearheaded the university’s first post-quantum cryptography curriculum.

Cambou added: “I want to prepare NAU students to be able to operate in this new environment.”

The cybersecurity program is a multidisciplinary project consisting of a diverse team of dozens of faculty and students from many departments.

“In my research team, we have the largest group of Ph.D. students attending the university,” Cambou explained. “They are very diverse -- we have some physicists, mathematicians, electrical engineers, computer scientists, and they’re all working together to create cybersecurity systems.”

Traditionally, cybersecurity systems use software-based encryption keys to secure information. NAU’s team is looking beyond existing technologies to create new encryption techniques that utilize a combination of both hardware- and software-based methods.

In order to secure information, computers use encryption keys developed using random number generation.

Andy Wang, the dean of the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences (CEIAS), talked about the problem with software based random number generation.

“Normally with software-based research, when you generate a key, the key was generated with an algorithm, based on a random number. There is no truly random number in the world, because every random number is generated by a mathematical equation," Wang said. "So it’s a quasi-random number, and because it’s a quasi-random number, a hacker can break it as long as they have enough computing power.”

The cybersecurity team has been working on a hardware-based solution to this problem in the form of physically unclonable functions (PUFs). Julie Heynssens, a senior lecturer in the SICCS, described the concept behind how PUFs take advantage of a systems unique properties to generate truly random numbers.

“When you manufacture something, even like a digital chip, there are small variations in the output and in the manufacturing process that are a unique fingerprint of the device. From one chip to another chip in the same lot, in the same line they can be different," Heynssens said. "So we found a way to do analog readouts on the digital chip, to read that fingerprint to look for the variations, and then we have encryption algorithms on top of that.”

Heynssens is in charge of the team's quantum key distribution project.

“The most secure way to encrypt data is if you have symmetric keys. It’s not as breakable with quantum computers, like most encryption is going to be in about five years. But to transmit symmetric keys, you have to transmit them, normally, over public channels," Heynssens said. "People can eavesdrop on that and then it’s not a good key anymore.”

Heynssens’ work with the team is focused on finding a more secure method of transmitting keys -- which entails using quantum physics concepts to communicate information with ternary code.

Most existing computer systems use binary code, which represents data using zero and ones, to store and transmit data in bits. Ternary code adds a third value to this, representing data as zeros, ones and negative ones, often referred to as trits. This is allows the team to transmit data in a more secure way.

“In order to implement keys with very low error rate, we essentially developed a ternary method to reduce the bit error rate, and then we use protocols for additional obfuscation," Cambou said.

In the quantum key distribution process, trits are transmitted using a single particle of light, known as a photon.

Heynssens described how this works: “I take a single photon out of a laser, and I line up its polarization state and I send it through a fiber. It’s just one photon, so any attempt to eavesdrop on it is going to affect that single photon and it’s going mess up the message. The information is encoded in the polarization angle of that photon.”

Using this technique, the team is able to transmit encryption keys, generated using their PUFs, in a way that is virtually unbreakable by quantum computers.

The team’s research has led to incredible innovations in their field and is drawing a lot of attention to NAU’s cybersecurity program.

“In the last several years, 50% of the patents granted by NAU were granted by this team,” Cambou said.

In all, the team has had 20 patents granted for their inventions, with another 30 patents still pending. They have also managed to secure millions in funding from both the private and public sector, including the U.S. military and most recently the tech company Intel.

