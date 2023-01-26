Looking long term: Updates on the City of Flagstaff's battle with post-fire flooding

After a harried summer of emergency response and an election cycle that approved $26 million in bond funding, the City of Flagstaff has finally gained some breathing room to address long-term mitigation of post-fire flooding within city limits.

City staff and partnered consultants presented on Tuesday an update on flood mitigation efforts in the Spruce Wash and Pipeline West flood corridors. There’s a long way to go — at this point even the most ambitious timeline places total completion of the myriad projects out about three years.

The city’s long-term flood response is concentrated on two flood corridors. The first is Spruce Wash, which became the epicenter of catastrophic flooding in 2021 when torrential monsoon rains met the 2019 Museum Fire scar. The second flood corridor, known as Pipeline West, became active in 2022 when the Pipeline Fire scar impacted the Schultz Creek drainage.

Spruce Wash

For the Spruce Wash Flood corridor, the focus has been on restoring the on-forest watershed to act as natural flood control while simultaneously improving city infrastructure to better convey floodwaters through neighborhoods.

As far as the watershed restoration is concerned, “there is recovery happening,” reported Joe Loverich, engineer with city partner JE Fuller Hydrology and Geomorphology. Part of that recovery has been assisted by alluvial fan restoration in the area and some by natural growth.

“When you look up on the mountain, you can see a lot of grass. You can see there is some aspen regrowth on some of the slopes when you get up more towards the Mount Elden side,” Loverich said. “The scale of that recovery is our question.”

While Loverich shared data that suggests a marked improvement from immediate post-fire conditions, the flood corridor has yet to go through a rainfall event comparable to the extreme storms that caused flooding in 2021. As such, estimations on the scale of recovery remain somewhat untested.

“To look at the flood events that came down through the city and say, ‘Hey, we didn’t get much water, this monsoon [2022], the flood risk is gone,’ would be an incorrect statement,” Loverich said. “There is recovery, but there is still risk.”

Downstream in Spruce Wash, the city has partnered with Peak Engineering to conduct feasibility studies on proposed infrastructure improvements in residential neighborhoods. The first study, which evaluated a continuous concrete box culvert that would convey floodwaters through multiple neighborhoods from Linda Vista to Route 66, determined that such a project would be “financially out of reach,” said Julie Leid of Peak Engineering.

They are now conducting a second feasibility study that is evaluating a suite of projects that would align with the $26 million in funding provided by passage of Proposition 441 — which 76% of Flagstaff voters approved.

The suite includes six recommended projects. The first is a reconstruction of Grandview Drive, which became a central conveyance of floodwaters in 2021. The reconstruction would include lowering the street, inverting the current “crown” structure and replacing the “roll curbs” to increase the street’s capacity to convey water without it spilling into residences.

“What we’re trying to do is pull water from where it would flow in the front yards and into that roadway,” Leid explained.

She added that a correlative benefit of this project would be the replacement of aging water and sewer lines on Grandview Drive that would be necessitated by lowering the roadway.

The other five projects include upsizing the culvert at the Linda Vista crossing, hardening and increasing the capacity of the Linda Vista-Cedar Avenue channel, upsizing the box culvert at the Cedar crossing, improving the channel from Dortha to Arroyo Seco, and improving the Arroyo Seco inlet.

“Right now we have a temporary situation with large concrete blocks and some temporary fencing,” Leid said of the Arroyo Seco inlets. “It’s working, but we need to put in something permanent.”

Leid also confirmed that the projects are being pursued with the aim of resurrecting Ponderosa Park — which is currently serving as a conveyance to the Killip school retention basins — to a usable place for the public.

Cumulatively, the estimated construction costs for the six projects would total roughly $15.8 million and would be funded by the Proposition 441 bonds.

Timing is everything

However, with another monsoon season rapidly approaching, the key factor in project delivery remains time.

“[City Manager] Greg Clifton gave us the challenge of determining how we would complete this in three years — which is incredibly ambitious,” Leid said.

The timeline she shared showed a staggered approach with the design, property acquisition, and construction phases of each project overlapped where possible. Under this “compressed” timeline, construction on Grandview, Arroyo Seco and Dortha could start in August, and the projects would conclude with Cedar and Linda Vista improvements near the end of 2025.

The project conception and timelines involved in this second feasibility study are largely the product of aggressive summits and city staff discussion that began mere days after the November election that passed Proposition 441, said Scott Overton, the city public works director.

“We’re starting to now translate that $26 million into reality,” Overton said.

The next step is to award a contract to a construction manager at risk — for which the city currently has five proposals.

“We’re really going to look forward to bringing you those proposals and that award in the next couple of months,” Overton said.

Pesky Pipeline

Pipeline West is a different beast. As a newly emerged flood corridor, it’s management is several years behind Spruce Wash. It also lacks the clear funding mechanism provided to Spruce Wash through Proposition 441. Nonetheless, there is progress being made.

There are four key components to the mitigation strategy of Pipeline West. The first is the Schultz Creek detention basins, which were funded by a National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) grant and completed in record time before the end of last year.

The second component includes the area between these basins and Highway 180, which saw significant flooding in 2022. There are two proposed projects for this area: a city-directed channel stabilization and a county-directed culvert installation beneath Elden Lookout Road.

“Maintaining these channels so that they do not scour and produce sediment debris into the neighborhoods, into the downtown area, is rather important,” explained Ed Schenk, city stormwater manager. He went on to explain that these projects will expectantly be funded by the NRCS through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program — the same that funded the detention basins last year.

“We’re still waiting for the details on that,” Schenk said, “But there should be funding in the next year or two for this project.”

The third major component is upsizing the channel that carries floodwaters under Highway 180. Here, the city is currently working on design, property acquisition and funding simultaneously.

“We’ll be recreating the channel,” Schenk said, “with a straight shot with dual box culverts, concrete culverts, underneath Highway 180, underneath the parking lot [of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church] and soccer field before outlet with energy dissipation at Rio De Flag.”

“When this is completed, it should provide substantial improvements for the downstream communities,” he added.

The final piece is dredging Frances Short Pond, which was drained to act as a retention basin during last year’s flooding.

The pond “did do what it was originally designed to do in 1923,” Schenk said. “It did provide a really great flood mitigation for downtown and the Southside.”

However, buildup of ash and fine sediment means the pond’s capacity has decreased by about 20%, Schenk said.

“Our hope is to dredge this to get back to its original capacity,” he said. “It’s likely going to be slightly delayed by the amount of snowpack we have up on the peaks, but we are hoping to get this done before monsoon season.”

Want more info?

Underlying all these city efforts has been a city public communication campaign designed to disseminate information and updates about flood mitigation projects as they become available.

To that end, there is a community meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at City Hall (211 W. Aspen Ave.) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The city also maintains an informational website at MuseumFloodProjects.com. Questions can be directed by email to info@museumfloodprojects.com or by phone to (928) 213-2102.