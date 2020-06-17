Longtime Flagstaff historian's mission: To preserve and protect

Because Olberding, whose friends nearly unanimously refer to her as “quiet and unassuming,” is all about collegiality and working together sans a quest for recognition, some might not fully appreciate the leadership role she played bringing the Fort Valley Experimental Station back from what could have been the scrap heap of history. At least, that’s the view of Duffie Westheimer, a member of the Northern Arizona Pioneers’ Historical Society Board of Directors.

“My feeling is that other people were sort of taking care of (the station), but it was a side part of what their jobs were,” Westheimer said. “It took someone like Susan, who is tenacious and saw the value in it, to keep things moving and preserve the site. My guess is without her, it would still be languishing or demolished. It’s the buildings but also that archive of materials. For someone to take it on, pretty much alone, is impressive. It’s a local treasure and also a national treasure. That’s why I have immense respect for her.”

True to her nature, Olberding deflects much of the credit. But when she talks about the experimental station and its reclamation, her subdued demeanor brightens and she excitedly recounts the experience of discovery back when she was relatively new to Flagstaff chugging along toward her master’s degree in history from NAU.