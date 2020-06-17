Longtime Flagstaff historian's mission: To preserve and protect

She was rootless as a child, always on the move, going wherever her parents’ career fortunes might lie. It was a good, if peripatetic, life, though.
Susan Deaver Olberding wants to stress that.
She got to see the country, mostly the wide-open West, in her formative years, and that has informed her life and work in only positive ways.
Oklahoma. Colorado Springs. Santa Monica. Prescott. Newport Beach. San Diego. Fond memories, all.
But, as an adult, Olberding made the conscious choice to lay down roots in Flagstaff. She moved to the city in 1985 and hasn’t thought of leaving since. She is as firmly planted in her beloved Fort Valley area as the many ponderosa pines that quilt the landscape. Her work as a historian, author, preservationist and archivist over the past three-and-half decades has added much to the rich cultural life of this mountainous wedge of northern Arizona, her local renown cemented by the popularity of her books and lectures about the region’s lore.
Now, at last, Olberding, 68, is receiving statewide recognition. On Thursday night, she will be one of 10 recipients of the Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Award, presented by the State Historical Preservation Office and the Arizona Preservation Foundation.
Officially, Olberding will be feted for her work spearheading the restoration and reuse of the 1908 Fort Valley Experimental Station, which has gained national historic preservation status and is a valuable destination for researchers and educators studying the Forest Service and its role in shaping life on the Colorado Plateau.
But, really, the award might also serve as a capstone on a career during which Olberding has produced six books and scores of scholarly articles detailing many aspects of local history, served as archivist for a trove of documents and photographs from days of yore, and worked, mostly gratis, with collections specialists at the Museum of Northern Arizona.
“She’s been a known quantity for a long time in the history of public land management around Flagstaff,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Kathryn Leonard. “When you’re dealing with someone who’s made such a long-term impact to our understanding of the heritage of northern Arizona, it’s about time we recognized her with such an award.”
A subtle savior
Elaine Hughes, MNA’s collections director, said Olberding’s contributions extend well beyond the Fort Valley Experimental Forest station -- though that remains her so-called greatest hit. Olberding, Hughes said, has assisted MNA in celebrating historical milestones “through publications, exhibits and educational programming. But Olberding also has lent her time and skills to the Flagstaff Townsite Community Land Trust (a 2018 Governor’s Heritage Preservation winner) and other local causes.
“What makes her special,” Hughes said, “is that she provides her expertise, historical knowledge, and dedication to preservation goals in such a selfless manner, always reminding us that times change, but one can never over document one’s history. … Most important, she helps us make connections between our disparate histories to provide a wider view of the world we occupy.”
Because Olberding, whose friends nearly unanimously refer to her as “quiet and unassuming,” is all about collegiality and working together sans a quest for recognition, some might not fully appreciate the leadership role she played bringing the Fort Valley Experimental Station back from what could have been the scrap heap of history. At least, that’s the view of Duffie Westheimer, a member of the Northern Arizona Pioneers’ Historical Society Board of Directors.
“My feeling is that other people were sort of taking care of (the station), but it was a side part of what their jobs were,” Westheimer said. “It took someone like Susan, who is tenacious and saw the value in it, to keep things moving and preserve the site. My guess is without her, it would still be languishing or demolished. It’s the buildings but also that archive of materials. For someone to take it on, pretty much alone, is impressive. It’s a local treasure and also a national treasure. That’s why I have immense respect for her.”
True to her nature, Olberding deflects much of the credit. But when she talks about the experimental station and its reclamation, her subdued demeanor brightens and she excitedly recounts the experience of discovery back when she was relatively new to Flagstaff chugging along toward her master’s degree in history from NAU.
“One day, I came across the complex of the Fort Valley Experimental Station,” she said. “Someone else was there and I got into this office building to look for papers for history regarding the station. There were maybe five four-drawer file cabinets full of files, photos, couple of thousands, and cardboard boxes of papers. Someone had just stuck the stuff in that building so it wouldn’t be thrown out.
“I was in heaven. I got to sit there and go through all this: maps from 1910; correspondence, what they were thinking, why the station was put there. Then I realized it was the first Forest Service research site in the nation and that got me more excited. It had been sitting there, abandoned, for roughly 40 years at that point.”
Nearly 30 years of sorting and cross-referencing, the stuff archivists crave, Olberding finally has the experimental station artifacts and records in a semblance of order. That, in itself, proved quite a feat.
“Today’s researchers, both foresters and range scientists and students of history, can find something without going like I did just from ground zero to making it an organized collection,” said Olberding, who added that the Fort Valley collection now is being digitized by the Forest Service.
Making sense of it all
Yet, merely cataloguing and archiving was not work enough for Olberding. She wanted to make sense of Flagstaff’s history, add context to the raw records. Hence, she has written six books on local history and the region’s notable personages, including publishing the letters of MNA co-founder Mary Russell Ferrell Colton and a book about two women who documented in photographs and words Glen Canyon, pre-dam construction.
Olberding’s most known books, though, remain “Fort Valley: Then and Now” (2002) and “Stewards of the Forest and the Range: A History of the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona” (2018). Those are, respectively, deep dives into the history of the development and preservation of the bucolic flatlands where she and her husband, Robert (Buck) Olberding have made their lives together, and a look at how the Forest Service has, over a century, balanced growth with preservation.
“Arizona has about 16% of private land available,” she said, seguing into educator mode. “The rest of it is in public hands with U.S.F.S., the tribes, the BLM (Bureau of Land Management), and state lands. So there’s a lot of pressure on all of these federal and state agencies to ‘exchange’ land so they can be developed. I admire those (Forest Service) people who have to make those decisions and they usually try to make it based on long-range vision and not a short-term thing. To me, Arizona would not be the Arizona we know and love without the Forest Service.”
Such preservation of undeveloped land is critical to the soul of northern Arizona, she said. Olberding has seen Flagstaff — the city center – grow in recent decades, and she is not pleased. “By bringing in so-called city amenities, like giant buildings and more students, that is changing Flagstaff.”
It is not the Flagstaff Olberding encountered in 1985, when she moved here from San Diego with her young daughter Sarah and “two horses, two bunnies and two cats.” No one, as of yet, has written Olberding’s personal history as a longtime Flagstaffian. She, herself, is too humble to tackle memoir, it seems. But she reluctantly shared her path to planting her roots in Flagstaff.
“Moving a lot — my dad was in aerospace work — was a great upbringing for me, but I never had a place to call home,” she said. “My best childhood years were in Colorado Springs in the early ‘60s. There’s so much west there. I’ve always been a horse person. Learned to ride there at 9 or 10. We had a cabin on the side of Pikes Peak we went to every weekend. I learned to shoot there. That was the west I liked. I think that has kind of spilled over into my work now.”
A sad coda to that fond childhood memory, though: Olberding once considered moving back to Colorado Springs about the time she was settling in Flagstaff. “It’s half a million people now,” she said, “and it’s gotten to be a big, big city. Where our cabin was is now a gated community. And Cripple Creek? It’s a casino.”
Though Olberding didn’t explicitly say Colorado Springs might serve as a cautionary tale for Flagstaff, the point seemed obvious. She loves this place and worries it might grow and change too much without vigilance. Already, she laments that some of the artifacts she had found (and photographed) in Fort Valley and environs have been tampered with.
“Losing provenance of an object destroys the evidence,” she said. “Occasionally, I get contacted by someone asking what happened to something (in a field). Most likely, it’s in a trash bin somewhere because once it’s been taken out, it loses its specialness.”
Thankfully, Olberding said, she still experiences transcendent moments when, on horseback or on foot, she’ll stumble upon something of historical value.
Can she be more specific as to what?
“Well,” she answered, laughing, “I’m not going to say.”
Spoken like a true preservationist.
